Monaco’s most popular baby names in 2025

Trends are changing fast at the CHPG maternity ward: the most popular names in 2024 have given way to new favourites, while births are on the rise again in the Principality.

The Monaco Town Hall has released civil registry statistics for 2025. With 732 births recorded, the Principality has seen a slight increase compared to the 721 babies born in 2024, which marked a sharp decline from the 804 births in 2023. This year, there are more boys (404) than girls (328), confirming the trend from 2024, when boys represented the majority. Here are the top five names for each gender:

For girls

Bianca

Emma

Anna

Charlotte

Clara

There has been a dramatic change in the girls’ rankings: Rose, the big winner in 2024, has dropped out of the top five altogether. Bianca takes the lead, followed by Emma — the only name to have remained in the top five for three years — Anna, Charlotte and Clara.

For boys

Louis

Matteo

Leonardo

Leo

Gabriel et Arthur (tied)

For boys, Louis takes first place from Jules, who is absent this year. Although unbeatable for two years, Leo falls to fourth place this year, while Matteo and Leonardo rank second and third. Gabriel and Arthur complete the podium, sharing fifth place.

Marriages on the rise, divorces too

In terms of marriages, 202 were celebrated in 2025, compared to 176 the previous year. Among them, four were between two Monegasques. The number of divorces is also on the rise, with 74 separations pronounced, compared to 66 in 2024.

The Principality also recorded 543 deaths, more than 84% of which occurred in hospital. Of all the births, 208 families resided in Monaco, with the others coming mainly from Menton, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Beausoleil.