In brief

Monaco’s most popular baby names in 2023

By Camille Esteve
Published on 15 January 2024
1 minute read
baby-names-monaco-2023
The Town Hall has published the Civil Registry figures - © Unsplash
Some were already in the top 10 in 2022!

It’s a New Year’s tradition. Monaco Town Hall has published the civil registry figures for the previous year. In 2023, 194 weddings were celebrated (three more than in 2022), 64 divorces were registered (compared with 58 in 2022), and 538 deaths were declared (+10).

As for births, over the last 12 months Monaco recorded 804 on Principality soil: 388 girls and 416 boys (compared with 862 births in 2022). But which names were the most widely chosen? Here is the top 5 by gender.

For the girls

  • Louise
  • Chloé
  • Emma
  • Jade
  • Chiara

As in 2022, Chloé and Emma feature in the rankings again (although Emma has dropped two places since last year). Louise, Jade and Chiara have taken the places of Victoria, Alice and Stella.

For the boys

  • Théo
  • Gabriel
  • Léo
  • Leonardo
  • Andrea

Similarly, two names featured already in 2022: Gabriel and Leonardo, the latter in the top spot. In 2023, first place goes to Theo, and Leo and Andrea make an appearance in the top 5. These three have replaced Raphael, Aaron and Louis.