Princess Charlene visits newborns: lifelong learning starts in the maternity ward

From the neonatal ward to life saving, Princess Charlene is turning the CHPG maternity ward into a place of learning, where parental protection and collective responsibility overlap.

There was a special buzz in the maternity ward at the Princess Grace Hospital on Tuesday morning. Princess Charlene, accompanied by the Monegasque Red Cross, came to meet five new mothers, a special celebration of the new arrivals. Respecting everyone’s (happy) tiredness but with wonderment at the new lives before her, Princess Charlene displayed all her usual natural grace, with carefully chosen words and gifts.

From first days to first aid: a holistic vision

However behind the warm personal visit, lies a broader architecture that the Princely family wishes to put in place. Launching a first aid for infants training workshop on the day of her visit, there is now a common thread between Princess Charlene’s different causes. The initiative, which will soon be systematically provided to new parents during their child’s early days, embodies a philosophy where protection and prevention go hand in hand.

The family, a fragile fortress

Through the two-pronged approach – comforting presence and life-saving training – Princess Charlene is promoting her vision of the family as “a pillar of our society and a fundamental part of the Principality’s social fabric.” In the Principality, where 5,000 people received first aid training in 2024, and where every schoolchild now learns those literally vital techniques, a unique social model is taking shape: that of a community where every parent becomes a guardian, and every family forms an actively protective unit.

The Princess’ visit to the maternity ward was therefore more than a simple act of compassion, it was a clear demonstration that every newborn is a future responsible citizen, and every parent is a potential rescuer. Through a subtle alchemy of tenderness and training, Princess Charlene is shaping Monegasque society, where a sense of community is passed on from the very first breath.