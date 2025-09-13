Princess Charlene calls for collective mobilisation in first aid

On World First Aid Day, Princess Charlene of Monaco reaffirms her unwavering commitment to making life-saving first aid training a fundamental right accessible to all.

This World Day, celebrated every second Saturday of September since 2000 at the initiative of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, finds in Princess Charlene an exceptional ambassador. Her commitment draws its roots from the intimate pain of her cousin Richard’s drowning death when he was just five years old. “This kind of pain never really goes away,” she had confided in a recent interview, transforming this personal wound into a universal cause.

In her official message this Saturday 13 September, the Princess Charlene emphasises: “Through my ongoing commitment with my Foundation and the Monaco Red Cross, I actively work to raise public awareness and educate young people to become responsible contributors to collective safety.”

Princess Charlene with the Monegasque Red Cross © Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Monaco: a laboratory of excellence for training

The figures testify to the effectiveness of this princely approach: in 2024, the Monaco Red Cross initiated 5,000 people in first aid techniques — a remarkable achievement for the Principality. Even more impressive, 100% of students enrolled in Monaco’s schools have been trained in these vital techniques.

This success was already illustrated last March during International Women’s Rights Day, when the Princess actively participated in an awareness workshop at Espace Léo Ferré, demonstrating by example the importance of these skills, particularly for women, who are often the primary educators within families.

Princess Charlene actively participates in first aid workshops © Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

“Inspiring everyone from an early age”

Faced with the alarming increase in drownings—a 45% surge in France this summer—urgency becomes pressing. “Learning basic first aid is a vital life skill that can make the difference in an emergency,” insists the Princess, who wishes to “inspire people — starting from an early age — to receive proper training and take an active role in building a safer and more caring society.”

An appeal that resonates beyond Monaco’s borders, carrying the hope of a generation trained in life-saving gestures.