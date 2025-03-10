Hands that save lives: Princess Charlene shares power of women

Princess Charlene of Monaco showed her commitment to first aid training, stressing the importance of these vital skills, particularly for women, on Women’s Rights Day.

The Espace Léo Ferré hosted a major event to mark International Women’s Rights Day on Saturday 8 March. Princess Charlene took an active part in a life-saving skills workshop organised by the Monegasque Red Cross in collaboration with non-profits Entreparents and Femmes Leaders Mondiales Monaco.

Advertising

Princess Charlene © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

A princess dedicated to first aid

Her Serene Highness’ presence was no coincidence. Princess Charlene has long been committed to making first aid training accessible to all, with a particular focus on women, who are often the primary educators in their families. Her dedication is a reflection of her Foundation’s actions, particularly through its programmes to prevent drowning, in which learning first aid plays a fundamental part.

Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation launches shock drowning prevention campaign

During the workshop, participants learned vital first aid skills for babies, children and adults, with a particular focus on CPR and choking prevention.

Her commitment is also in keeping with her role as Red Cross Goodwill Ambassador, “further strengthening her efforts to protect lives,” as the Palace press release points out.

An eventful ‘PowHer’ day

The Princess also discovered the different activities organised as part of ‘PowHer'” day, along with Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Acting Minister of State, and Céline Cottalorda, Interministerial Delegate for Women’s Rights.

The 2025 edition, on the theme of “Image and Representation of Women in the Media,” offered a varied programme: round tables, a public speaking competition, exhibitions, gaming, manga portraits, an escape game, and even a gospel concert in the evening. The event ended with a comedy show and a female basketball match in the Salle Gaston Médecin.

#GirlBoss: Charlotte Casiraghi inspires Monaco’s youth

The Monegasque Red Cross: a major impact on training

Behind the organisation of the workshop is the first aid section of the Monegasque Red Cross, which has an impressive track record. In 2024, the organisation provided a total of 23,000 hours of voluntary work thanks to its 150 volunteers and a dozen salaried employees.

“Over the course of 2024, our first-aid volunteers took part in 240 provisional rescue operations,” said Dr Mathieu Liberatore at a press conference on Friday 21 February. Even more remarkably, 5,000 people received first aid training, a considerable number in a country of the Principality’s size.

Key takeaways from Monegasque Red Cross mission statement for 2025

“100% of schoolchildren in the Principality have had introduction and awareness sessions,” said Dr Liberatore, as an indication of the initiative’s extraordinary impact. For 2025, the Red Cross is planning new training courses that are aimed at high school students with their future careers in mind, and people with disabilities.

The day was a perfect illustration of how the Princely family’s dedication, combined with local initiatives, can create a lasting impact on the safety and well-being of the entire Monegasque community and beyond.