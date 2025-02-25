Key takeaways from Monegasque Red Cross mission statement for 2025

As it does every year, the Monegasque Red Cross invited the media to report on its activities over the past year and to discuss the outlook for this one.

At the conference on Friday 21 February, Frédéric Platini, General Secretary, Mathieu Liberatore, Head of First Aid, Valerie Corporandy, Head of Social Services, Yann Bertrand, Managing Director, and Danielle Cottalorda, Head of Communications, outlined the CRM’s local and international impact, its commitment to helping the most vulnerable and new initiatives going forward.

Young people’s involvement

Frédéric Platini opened the conference with some key figures: “Today, there are 191 national societies within the Federation. It is the world’s largest humanitarian movement, with 16 million volunteers worldwide. In Monaco, we have 77 employees and over 700 volunteers of 48 nationalities.”

One of the highlights of the year was the increase in the number of volunteers, particularly young people: “Volunteering is on the up. We have now gone over the 700 volunteers mark, and almost 40% of them are under 35, which is a very positive sign. We have been able to attract young people and, above all, keep them. This wasn’t the case five years ago.” Yann Bertrand confirmed the trend: “They are very keen. Many of our young people are very involved and they’re all about the human connection, it’s something they hold dear.”

Among its many initiatives, the Monegasque Red Cross highlighted the success of the two blood donation days held at its headquarters in January, with more participants, including many first-time donors.

“We earmarked 450,000 euros for social assistance locally.”

The CRM responds to aid, support and guidance needs of vulnerable people in the Principality and neighbouring municipalities. “We earmarked 450,000 euros for social assistance locally, including aid for food (51%), housing (30%), school expenses (9%) and health costs (6%),” said Valérie Corporandy. 551 households received family support, with a total of 1,100 grants.

The past year also saw growth in activities aimed at breaking down isolation: “We organise cultural and recreational outings every month, accompanied by volunteers, and we organised a festive Christmas tea at the Yacht Club,” she added. Help with homework will continue this year: “Families also appreciate help with homework. It is organised and carried out by young volunteers from the youth section, every evening of the week, from CP (year 2, US 1st grade) to 3e (year 10, US 9th grade).”

The solidarity locker room, where beneficiaries can source clothing and hygiene products, booked almost 400 appointments in 2024.

New workshops

For 2025, the Monegasque Red Cross will continue to innovate by providing a budget management workshop: “The aim is to teach them to keep track of their spending, read bills and save a little. We want to raise their awareness of good practice, giving them concrete examples and even tools,” explained Valérie Corporandy.

Another new feature is a solidarity hairdressing service run by volunteers with that skillset: “It should be up and running soon,” she said. “To start with, we will be organising hairdressing services once a month for people who are helped by our social services department.”

“100% of youngsters who attend school in Monaco are trained in first aid”

The first aid section of the Monegasque Red Cross plays a crucial role as an adjunct to the public authorities, through first aid, prevention and training activities. Thanks to 150 volunteers and a dozen salaried employees, it provided a total of 23,000 hours of voluntary work in 2024.

“Over the course of 2024, our first-aid volunteers took part in 240 provisional rescue operations, and often several on the same day. This requires considerable human resources,” stressed Dr Mathieu Liberatore. The organisation responds to growing demand due to the rich events calendar in Monaco, and even in France. “Some of our first-aiders were able to take part in exceptional events such as the Tour de France and the Paris Olympics. It’s a way of recognising their skills and the work they’ve been doing for several years.”

In 2024, 5,000 people were trained in first aid, a considerable number given the Monegasque population: “What is important is the number of people who receive an introductory course in first aid. 100% of children attending school in the Principality have followed the awareness and practical training sessions,” he adds. For 2025, the aim is to continue this commitment, with new optional training courses suited to high school students, and to people with disabilities.

Another growth area is the national aquatic safety and rescue certificate, which is now available to meet the needs of different professions in the Principality, including the maritime police: “This is something we set up two or three years ago and we are now in a position to make it permanent,” he said.

42 international grants

As an active member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the Monegasque Red Cross plays a key role in coordinating global humanitarian action.

In 2024, the CRM provided 42 international aid grants totalling almost €660,000 to respond to the International Movement’s appeals for countries hit by natural disasters, mass population displacement or health or economic crises.

Depending on the complexity of the crisis situation in a country, the MRC can, at the behest of its Executive Committee, launch an appeal for donations to help people in distress: “We launched two appeals in 2024: one for Lebanon , which was funded by the Monegasque people, and another following the floods in Spain. Thanks to an alliance with small national societies, over €300,000 were given to the Spanish Red Cross,” said Frédéric Platini.

At the same time, the CRM is carrying out 15 bilateral projects in 13 regions, with a particular focus on Africa. Its international influence means that it is now an influential player, as demonstrated by Prince Albert II’s meetings with the presidents of the IFRC and the ICRC. “Today, we are truly stakeholders and we can influence certain decisions,” he said.

Respect for international humanitarian law

Compliance with international humanitarian law (IHL) is a key issue for the CRM. From 12 to 14 October 2025, the Principality will welcome 52 delegations over two days for a strategic meeting to tackle two major challenges:

compliance with IHL: “In 2024, 34 members of the Red Cross, whether volunteers, salaried employees or staff, were killed in areas of conflict. This is unprecedented. Today, the Red Cross can be seen as a target, which has never been the case until now. Compliance with IHL is a priority today.”

the effects of climate change on humanitarian crises: “65% of emergency appeals in 2024 were for climate-related disasters. The impact of climate change is now one of the main causes of humanitarian crises.”

Finally, Danielle Cottalorda concluded by announcing the calendar and key dates, including the Gala, scheduled for 12 July: “We’re going to try to improve the Gala’s format and make it more dynamic.”

2025 calendar

8 March : International Women’s Rights Day – the Monegasque Red Cross is joining forces with the other entities and institutions of the Women’s Rights Committee.

: International Women’s Rights Day – the Monegasque Red Cross is joining forces with the other entities and institutions of the Women’s Rights Committee. 7 April : Annual General Meeting and presentation of first aid diplomas to nearly 600 people trained in 2024, most of them young middle school pupils.

: Annual General Meeting and presentation of first aid diplomas to nearly 600 people trained in 2024, most of them young middle school pupils. 8 May : Second edition of the Red Cross Open Day to coincide with World Red Cross Day.

: Second edition of the Red Cross Open Day to coincide with World Red Cross Day. 12 July : 76th Monegasque Red Cross Gala.

: 76th Monegasque Red Cross Gala. 12 to 14 October : Leadership Meeting 2025.

: Leadership Meeting 2025. 25 October : 21st Monegasque Red Cross ‘braderie’.

