Prince Albert II at 34th International Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

The conference, which took place from 28 to 31 October, is a unique, non-partisan forum for discussing the future of humanitarian action. Prince Albert II attended the opening of the event in Geneva.

“Navigate Uncertainty, Strengthen Humanity” was the theme of the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The event brought together the world’s largest humanitarian network and representatives of States who are party to the 1949 Geneva Conventions. This year was particularly symbolic as it marked the 75th anniversary of the conventions, which Monaco was one of the first to ratify.

Prince Albert II, President of the Croix Rouge Monégasque (CRM – Monegasque Red Cross), was in Geneva for the opening ceremony. The Sovereign took part in two bilateral meetings and had discussions with Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein, President of the Liechtenstein Red Cross, and Kate Forbes, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

For the Monegasque Red Cross, which is mourning the recent loss of 30 volunteers around the world, this event highlights the risks faced by humanitarian workers. During the conference, the 191 National Societies and their governments collaborated and worked on a variety of humanitarian issues, stressing the importance of respecting International Humanitarian Law.

Frédéric Platini, Secretary General of the Monaco Red Cross, spoke about Prince Albert II to Monaco-Info shortly before the start of the conference: “He is a Head of State who centres his action on people. This is recognised internationally, and his presence here is eagerly anticipated,” adding “in October 2025, as a national society, we will be hosting the meeting of European and Central Asian States in Monaco.”

