Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie to visit Japan for Osaka Exhibition

Prince Albert II will be visiting Japan on June 27 and 28 to celebrate Monaco’s National Day at the Osaka World Expo.

According to a Palace press release, Princess Charlene and twins Jacques and Gabriella will not be accompanying him “due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.” The Monegasque delegation will, however, include Princess Stéphanie, along with Louis, Marie and Pauline Ducruet, and Camille Gottlieb.

The Osaka World Expo, which opened on the artificial island of Yumeshima on 13 April, is hosting the Monegasque pavilion Take Care of Wonder. The installation, located in the Connecting Lives zone, illustrates the Principality’s humanist and sustainable vision. The theme of the exhibition: Designing the society of the future, echoes the environmental and social concerns that Monaco voices on the international stage.

A busy schedule of sport and diplomacy

The festivities kick off on Friday evening with the United through Legends gala match at Panasonic Stadium Suita. The prestigious match will pit Monaco’s Barbagiuans, led by their president Louis Ducruet, against the Japan All Star Team. All proceeds will be donated to Fight Aids Monaco and a number of Japanese charities.

The delegation will be welcomed at Saturday’s official opening ceremony, where the national anthems will be played and flags raised. After an official lunch, Prince Albert II will visit the Japanese, Monegasque, Saudi Arabian and French pavilions. The day will close with a concert by the Orchestre des Carabiniers du Prince (Band of the Prince’s Guard) and performances by the Ballets de Monte-Carlo in the Expo Hall.

A historic friendship dating from 1981

The official visit is a continuation of the special relationship between Monaco and Japan, beginning with a visit by Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace in 1981.

© Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II has a strong personal bond with Emperor Naruhito, particularly through their shared commitment to science and the oceans.

© Prince’s Palace

© Prince’s Palace

In 2010, the Princely couple travelled to Nagoya for the Biodiversity Summit, where they were received by the Emperor and Empress. Princess Charlene also welcomed a delegation of Japanese girls to the Palace in 2014 as part of an initiative for children who survived Fukushima.

Children from Fukushima visiting the Prince’s Palace © Prince’s Palace

The Larvotto Japanese garden, created in 1994 by landscape architect Yasuo Beppu at the request of Prince Rainier III, symbolises the enduring friendship between the two nations.