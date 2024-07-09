Princess Stéphanie celebrates 20th anniversary of Fight Aids Monaco in style 

Princess Stéphanie was accompanied by Prince Albert II and her daughters Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb at the evening event.

Advertising

The Fight Aids Monaco charity, chaired by Princess Stéphanie, held its traditional summer gala on 6 July 2024, bringing together friends, family and benefactors at Le Sporting Mone-Carlo’s Salle des Etoiles. They all came together for a good cause: the fight against HIV. The main missions of the charity are to raise awareness of the disease and prevent new infections

“Living with HIV can be tough, we hear that at Fight Aids Monaco, we see it, that’s why we continue our prevention campaigns, that’s why we want to keep supporting those who suffer from loneliness, discrimination, physical ailments or feelings of sadness,” Princess Stéphanie explained on the night.

A Stars 80 concert

To mark this special anniversary, the charity gala, in the form of a dinner show, welcomed the famous Stars 80 troupe to the stage. Sabrina, Emile & Images, Patrick Hernandez, Jean-Pierre Mader, William from Début de Soirée, Christiane from Zouk Machine and also Joniece Jamison, Phil Barney and Vivien Savage put on an exceptional show for the guests.

Hosted by Marc Toesca, the Top 50 generation’s favourite presenter, and Camille Gottlieb, the charity evening featured a tombola with impressive prizes donated by major Monegasque brands and loyal partners.

At the end of the evening, the entire Fight Aids Monaco team paid tribute to Princess Stéphanie with a rendition of the song “L’or de nos vies”.

Tiger mosquitoes in Monaco: how to protect yourself?