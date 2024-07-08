Tiger mosquitoes in Monaco: how to protect yourself

Most cases of dengue fever involve people who have travelled to the tropics © Pixabay

The tiger mosquito can be recognised by the black and white stripes on its body.

The tiger mosquito arrived in Menton in 2004, and has already colonised the entire department and the Principality of Monaco, spreading the risk of an epidemic (dengue fever, chikungunya, zika). The Prince’s Government has set up a mosquito surveillance system to ensure the Principality is adequately protected. The aim is to determine whether they are virus carriers and to trigger a targeted operation if they are detected.

A number of cases of dengue fever in the PACA region have sparked concern on the part of the Monegasque authorities. The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs has therefore decided to deploy several mosquito-sampling devices in strategic areas of the Principality. Samples will be collected and analysed once a week to ensure there are no viruses.

Best practice to avoid contagion

Via a press release, the Principality is urging people who are ill to take all necessary precautions “using mosquito repellents, mosquito nets or insecticides and, if necessary, carrying out larvicidal and adulticidal operations in their homes.”

If symptoms of dengue fever appear, i.e. a high fever often accompanied by headaches, nausea and vomiting, it is strongly recommended that you consult a doctor. Only he or she can perform a rapid diagnostic test (RDT).

As a reminder, dengue fever is a notifiable disease. Health professionals must inform the Department of Health Affairs in the event of a diagnosis, in order to prevent it from spreading through a bite by a mosquito that is carrying the virus.

