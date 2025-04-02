Monaco's Best
In brief

Special auction in Monaco: 73 seized vehicles from 30 Euros

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 2 April 2025
1 minute read
vente enchere vehicules monaco
Don't expect to find any luxury sports cars! ©️Direction de la Communication - Stéphane Danna
By Monaco Tribune
- 2 April 2025
1 minute read

From abandoned treasures to unexpected opportunities: Monaco is set to give a second life to dozens of vehicles in an auction that is sure to attract collectors and bargain hunters alike.

The State Property Authority is organising a public auction this Thursday, 3 April 2025, featuring vehicles seized from public roads or retired from government use. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. sharp at the Victoria Auction Room, located at 2 Rue Bellevue in Monaco. A total of 73 lots will be available, including cars, scooters, bicycles, and electric scooters, with remarkably accessible starting prices – 30 euros for two- and three-wheelers, and 50 euros for cars.

Look before you bid

To inspect the vehicles before making a decision, three viewing sessions will be held at the Parking des Écoles, located at 3 Rue des Guelfes in Monaco:

  • Monday, 31 March 2025, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 2 April 2025, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bidders have three options: to attend the auction in person, arrange a telephone bid to participate live, or submit a maximum bid in advance by placing an offer before the auction day.

Practical information

Those unable to attend the viewing sessions can visit monservicepublic.gouv.mc to access the full list of available vehicles. The catalogue, including the list and a bidding form, can also be downloaded or collected from the State Property Authority offices on the 4th floor of 24 Rue du Gabian in Monaco, open Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Don’t expect to find any luxury sports cars or special collector’s items!

