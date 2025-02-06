Carspotting: where to see the finest cars in Monaco

The Batmobile is one of car spotters' most sought-after vehicles © realbatmobile via Instagram

Here’s a round-up of the best places to see these supercars.

Monaco is famous for its luxury cars and as such is an ideal destination for carspotters. Many supercars can be seen every day on the Principality’s streets. But the exclusive cars can sometimes be discreet, and you have to be in the right place at the right time.

Place du Casino

Luxury car owners love to head to the emblematic Place du Casino to show off their pride and joy. The select spaces in front of the Casino are often occupied by rare supercars.

A magnificent Ferrari in front of the Casino steps © Monaco Tribune

Cybertruck test run on the Place du Casino with Prince Albert II © Communication department – Frédéric Nebinger

The valet-parked cars belonging to Hôtel de Paris guests are also worth checking out.

A Porsche parked in front of the magnificent Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris © Monaco Tribune

Casino car park

Just a stone’s throw from the Place du Casino, the underground car park is a Mecca for car spotters. The car park is often full of luxury cars, and it’s not unusual to hear them roar in there.

The entrance to the Casino car park is located next to the Chopard store © Monaco Tribune

To get to the car park, take the escalators next to the Chopard store on Place du Casino, go over a small walkway and take the lift.

The Casino car park, paradise for car spotters © Monaco Tribune

The Fairmont turn

It’s one of the most famous bends in the world. Every year in May – June from 2026 – during the Monaco Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and others take this curve, which has the distinction of being the slowest on the Formula 1 calendar.

The bend is the slowest on the Formula 1 calendar © ACM

As you leave the Place du Casino, you can cross the Casino gardens and you will arrive at the bend. You’re sure to see plenty of car spotters with their cameras, ready to capture the finest vehicles as they head towards the Portier roundabout.

The Fairmont bend, one of the favourite spots for car spotters in Monaco © Monaco Tribune

The bend is very popular with luxury car owners, day and night. You won’t be able to miss them. This is a strategic spot, as drivers slow down coming into the bend, making it the perfect time to take your best photos.

The cars brake before the bend, the perfect time to capture the moment © Monaco Tribune

Boulevard du Larvotto

More residential, the boulevard runs along Monaco’s biggest beach. Just past the new Marettera district, you’ll come across some very fine cars revving their engines on this long straight stretch. Between the luxury buildings and many restaurants, there’s never a shortage of beautiful cars.

After the long straight, the supercars arrive at the Portier roundabout © Monaco Tribune

As well as admiring the supercars as they drive by, you can window shop at the luxury dealer showrooms that line the avenue. Ferrari, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce all show off their exclusive models here.

There are many luxury dealerships on the avenue © Monaco Tribune

The Louis II Tunnel and the Yacht Club

Leaving Larvotto beach, we head for the Tunnel Louis II, which amplifies the noise of the engines. Formula 1 cars speed through it at over 300 kph during the Grand Prix, while the normal speed limit, for mere mortals, is 50 kph.

Under normal circumstances, the speed limit in the Louis II tunnel in Monaco is 50 kph © Monaco Tribune

The tunnel’s unique echo is often a magnet for supercar owners on their way to the Monaco Yacht Club for example, where they are on display for passers-by to admire.

A Rolls-Royce Cullinan in front of the Monaco Yacht Club © Monaco Tribune

Hôtel Hermitage

Magnificent supercars are regularly parked in front of the Hôtel Hermitage © Monaco Tribune

And finally we head up Avenue d’Ostende to the forecourt of the Hôtel Hermitage, which is often busy. The valets wait patiently for the many luxury car owners staying at the hotel.

Valets waiting for supercar owners © Monaco Tribune

The best times for carspotting

The Monaco Grand Prix in May attracts an impressive volume of supercars and hypercars. A prestigious clientele comes to the Principality for the races, often in very fine cars.

A veritable open-air showroom, the Top Marques Monaco exhibition in June enables the most prestigious manufacturers to exhibit their most exclusive models, which are often test driven by wealthy customers.

The Top Marques trade show and the Monaco Grand Prix are two of the best times for car spotting © Monaco Tribune

In summer, as well as residents, there is also an influx of wealthy tourists who fill the streets of Monegasque with exclusive cars, particularly in the evening.

What is carspotting?

Carspotting is about observing, photographing and filming exceptional cars, mainly supercars, hypercars and rare models, in public places. It is a very popular pastime for car enthusiasts, and is often practised in places that are renowned for their high concentration of luxury vehicles, such as Monaco.

Monaco is a car spotter’s heaven on earth © Monaco Tribune

A veritable paradise for car spotters, a number of people show the cars to their followers on a daily basis. This is particularly true of ArmandMA, who shares the cars he comes across everyday on TikTok, where he has almost 260,000 followers.

Another Monegasque resident and enthusiast, GMK, a content creator with millions of subscribers, shares his daily routine on social media, including pictures of many cars as they drive around the streets of the Principality.

In addition to the strategic locations mentioned above, you can also admire Prince Albert II’s magnificent collection of cars at 54 Route de la Piscine in Port Hercule. It contains around a hundred cars, some of which once belonged to Prince Rainier!

Prince Albert II, accompanied by Princess Stéphanie, at the wheel of one of the luxury cars in his collection © Communication department / Michael Alesi

As you can see, Monaco is a veritable paradise for lovers of beautiful cars. Whether you’re an enthusiast or a casual observer, you only need to wander around these places to enjoy the unique spectacle these motorised marvels provide.