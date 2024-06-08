Top Marques Monaco 2024: images from the prestigious motor show
We have selected some shots of the 19th edition from the Top Marques Monaco showyou for .
The famous Top Marques Motor Show is back at the Grimaldi Forum from June 5 to 9! Official inauguration of the show by Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, European and worldwide launches, incredible innovations at the cutting edge of technology, classic and timeless models… in total, over 90 vehicles are on display in 10,000m² of exhibition space!
