Ornella Barra Pessina: named “Woman of the Year 2025” by Leaders Mondiales Monaco

A pioneer of the pharmaceutical industry was feted at a prestigious ceremony at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

L’Association Femmes Leaders Mondiales Monaco (FLMM – The Association of Female World Leaders Monaco), under the patronage of H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie, has awarded the FLMM Woman of the Year 2025 Prize to Ornella Barra Pessina. The award, presented by FLMM president Chantal Ravera, recognises the exceptional career of this leading figure in the pharmaceutical sector.

Born in Italy and a naturalised Monegasque, Ornella Barra has charted a remarkable career path since her early days as a pharmacist. With a doctorate in pharmacy from the Faculty of Genoa, she quickly progressed from managing a pharmacy to setting up her own business.

From entrepreneurship to global leadership

Founding Di Pharma in 1982 was the start of a meteoric rise to the very top. Her expertise and strategic vision culminated in her involvement in the creation of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Group in 2014, where she now holds the prestigious position of Chief Operating Officer, International.

Cécilia Marcacci, 2024 Female Leader of the Year

An unforgettable ceremony

The award ceremony took place in the lavish setting of the Yacht Club de Monaco, on International Women’s Rights Day. Ms Barra was presented with a work by the artist BELI, in front of a host of VIPs including Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Acting Minister of State, Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, and H.E. Manuela Ruosi, Italian Ambassador.

The award is a perfect reflection of the FLMM’s mission as year after year it showcases women who excel in all fields of activity, helping to inspire future generations.