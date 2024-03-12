Cécilia Marcacci, 2024 Female Leader of the Year

Cécilia Marcacci received the award at the Hôtel Hermitage. on Friday evening, March 8. © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

The ceremony was attended by Health Minister Christophe Robino, and Minister of State, Pierre Dartout.

Marking International Women’s Day, along with Chantal Ravera, President of the Femmes Leaders Mondiales Monaco (FLMM) non-profit, Pierre Dartout presented the piece created by the artist Belinda Bussotti Beli to Dr Cécilia Marcacci in front of invited guests at the Hôtel Hermitage.

Having trained in cardiac surgery in particular, Cécilia Marcacci now works at the Monte-Carlo Clinic. After practising in Helsinki, Barcelona and New York, she spent nearly 10 years at Monaco’s Centre Cardio Thoracique. She has been working in the field of hair surgery for the past year.

“I am really moved. I did not expect, after 10 years in Monaco, to be named Female World Leader of the Year,” she told Monaco Info on Friday.

PowHer, together to represent International Women’s Rights Day