7 must-see highlights at Top Marques Monaco 2025

From 7 to 11 May, the 20th edition of Top Marques Monaco at the Grimaldi Forum is offering an exceptional showcase of never-before-seen supercars, world premieres and exclusive events that will thrill luxury automotive enthusiasts.

1. A remarkable anniversary edition

The Top Marques Monaco show will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an especially distinguished edition. Since its launch in 2004, the event has established itself as one of the key occasions in the world of luxury automobiles. Emeric Garcia, the event’s director, commented at the press conference on 2 April: “This year is very special for us as we celebrate our 20th anniversary—20 years of supercars in Monaco, 20 years of world premieres with over 110 launches, and 20 years under the esteemed patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.”

Advertising

2. Spectacular world premieres

The 2025 edition features 13 new models, including 10 world premieres and 3 Monaco debuts. Notable highlights include the Laffite LM1 “Monaco Edition” with 1,000 horsepower (a portion of sales will benefit the Princess Charlene and Princess Stephanie foundations), the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, the Saoutchik Legacy, and exclusive models from Brabus, Mansory, and Klassen. Visitors can also see for the first time in Monaco the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, and the Lamborghini Temerario.

3. A strategic partnership with Informa

A significant development this year is the partnership with Informa, a world-leading event organiser. Announced in 2024, the collaboration marks a pivotal step in the show’s evolution. David Mondi, Informa’s Commercial Development Director, discussed plans for international expansion, including a Middle Eastern edition as early as 2026. The partnership aims to attract more international buyers and influential purchase advisors.

4. A dedicated classic car exhibition

Since 2022, Top Marques has featured a hall dedicated to classic cars, which will be even more impressive this year. Enthusiasts can admire remarkable vehicles such as a Ferrari 250 GT California Short Wheelbase valued at €14 million, a Bentley Bacalar (the fifth of only 12 produced), and a collection from H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco in partnership with the National Automobile Museum of Mulhouse, highlighting Peugeot’s legacy in motorsport.

5. A diverse range of luxury exhibitors

Beyond supercars, the show will host an expanded watches and jewellery section, featuring esteemed exhibitors like Bemon, CC Watches, Astréas, Infiniti Jewels, and Terzihan. On the esplanade, visitors can explore Brabus’s “Big Boy,” a 12-metre-long luxury motorhome valued at €1.2 million, as well as a Junkers A50 Heritage aircraft.

Experience Infiniti Jewels for the second consecutive year.

6. GMK’s return and exclusive activities

Automotive influencer GMK, with millions of followers (4.9 million on Instagram and 2.48 million on YouTube), returns for the third consecutive year, hosting a meet-and-greet on Sunday 11 May, at 3:00 p.m. Additional activities include a retrospective of the show’s history, the Carspotter Awards recognising the best car photography and a drawing competition for local children.

Carspotting: where to see the finest cars in Monaco

7. VIP events and exclusive evenings

The event kicks off on Wednesday 7 May, with a VIP preview evening sponsored by zondaCrypto. Other highlights include a cryptocurrency conference on Thursday 8 May, a cocktail for partners and exhibitors at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel on Friday evening and a closing party at Jimmy’z on Saturday. With over 30,000 visitors expected across 10,000 m² of exhibition space, the anniversary edition looks set to be unforgettable.

Practical information

The exhibition will be open from Thursday 8 May, to Saturday 10 May, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday 11 May, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available on the official website www.topmarquesmonaco.com or on site at the Grimaldi Forum.