Top Marques Monaco joins Informa group 

This year will be the 20th edition of the Top Marques trade show © Anaïs Riu / Monaco Tribune

It’s exciting news for car enthusiasts.

A new chapter is beginning for Top Marques: the luxury automotive event is now part of Informa plc, a world leader in events, digital services and academic research. This stems from the group’s intention to further strengthen its long-term partnership with Monaco.

By joining the group, Top Marques will position itself as a global platform for luxury, innovation and growth in high-end markets at its future editions, including the next event taking place from 7 to 11 May 2025.

“Luxury is a fast-growing market, and thanks to our partnership with Monaco, we have developed a unique portfolio of specialist brands. Top Marques Monaco is a valuable addition with strong growth potential, both in Monaco and internationally, ” explains Stephen Carter, CEO of the Informa Group.

The relationship between Monaco and Informa began over ten years ago with the Monaco Yacht Show. It has helped to make the boat show the global reference for superyachts. For Informa, the success of the Monaco Yacht Show has led to expansion into other luxury markets, and the partnership now covers over 15 brands in a variety of sectors, including yachting, art, aviation and lifestyle. BOAT International, Cannes Lions and Money20/20 have recently been added to the portfolio.