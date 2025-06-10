Princess Charlene stunning in Saint-Paul-de-Vence with Brigitte Macron

Princess Charlene shone during a cultural outing to Saint-Paul-de-Vence, extending a weekend of Franco-Monegasque diplomacy and friendship with an artistic flavour.

On Monday 9 June, at the invitation of Brigitte Macron, Princess Charlene explored the cobbled streets of the hilltop village, along with the spouses of the Heads of State who were attending the third United Nations Ocean Conference. The stroll through the historic centre of Saint-Paul-de-Vence was a refined epilogue to a weekend full of shared interests.

Lunch was held at the iconic restaurant “La Colombe d’Or”, a bohemian sanctuary once favoured by Yves Montand, Simone Signoret and Jacques Prévert. The legendary venue, a veritable open-air museum with works by Miró, Braque and Chagall, provided the perfect backdrop for a diplomatic gathering tinged with artistic nostalgia.

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

A backdrop of modern art

The afternoon continued at the Fondation Maeght, a temple of contemporary art, where sculpted gardens and avant-garde creations fostered cultural exchanges between the international guests. The contemplative tour was a fitting end to a day of dialogue between nations through art.

The beginnings of a beautiful friendship

The special moment echoed the weekend in Monaco, where the two women had bonded over their shared causes. Via the Water Safety Days demonstration at the Stade Louis-II and private walks in the gardens of the Prince’s Palace, Charlene of Monaco and Brigitte Macron had already laid the foundations for a lasting friendship, united by their respective commitments to youngsters.