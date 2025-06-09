Princess Charlene and Brigitte Macron spend weekend together in Monaco

As part of the French President’s State visit, Charlene of Monaco welcomed the First Lady for a visit that focused on their shared commitment to youngsters. At Water Safety Day demonstrations and during private walks in the Palace gardens, the two women forged bonds over their respective causes.

The weekend began with a private stroll through the gardens of the Prince’s Palace. The setting is known for its calm and elegance. Princess Charlene and Brigitte Macron enjoyed a moment of sincere dialogue on Saturday morning, before the unbidden arrival of Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella added a family dimension to the meeting.

The two women, one committed to education through sport and prevention, the other to combating harassment and promoting inclusion, found common ground in a dialogue that reflects the solid friendship between the two nations.

La Princesse Gabriella. Hereditary Prince Jacques.

Photo credits:© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Water Safety Days at the heart of the action

On Sunday morning, the swimming pool at the Stade Louis-II was transformed into a veritable educational laboratory to welcome Ms Macron. Princess Charlene introduced her to her Foundation‘s flagship concept: Water Safety Days, a scheme that has already reached tens of thousands of children.

Under the guidance of Pierre Frolla and staff from the Monegasque Maritime Academy, in collaboration with the Monegasque Red Cross, the Monegasque Education Department, the Monegasque Anti-Doping Committee and the Monegasque Association of Olympic Athletes, around a hundred pupils aged 7 to 12 took part in a variety of practical workshops: cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), water relays and a safety course.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Madame Brigitte Macron for being here with us today. Her kindness and attentiveness to the children gives even greater strength to our message. Learning to swim means learning to save yourself. It’s the right of every child, and a responsibility we all share,” said Princess Charlene.

Listening attentively to her hostess’ enthusiastic explanations, the First Lady walked along the poolside, where around forty volunteers were running a dozen workshops. The fruit of more than ten years’ experience, the aim of these Days is to teach young people life-saving techniques in the aquatic environment. Convinced of the project’s relevance, Brigitte Macron was able to measure the tangible impact of the Monegasque drowning prevention initiative.

Photo credits: Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace / Stéphane Danna – Communication Department

