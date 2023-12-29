Monaco's Best
In brief

Princess Charlene Foundation: 11 years of action to combat drowning

By Camille Esteve
Published on 29 December 2023
11-years-foundation-princesse-charlene
© Eric Mathon / Princely Palace
The Foundation was launched on 14 December, 2012.

This Friday, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation celebrated its 11th anniversary. 11 years of work that has led to the creation of numerous educational projects, fundraising events and sporting activities.

The Foundation’s aim is to prevent drowning throughout the world and inspire children through sport — values that are very important to Princess Charlene.

Thanks to the Foundation, over 1.2 million people have benefitted from programs in 43 countries via 520 different projects.

For example, the Princess Charlene Foundation has supported the creation of a mobile swimming pool for communities with no suitable facilities, provided swimming lessons for children in Sospel, and donated bicycles to schoolgirls in Cambodia to help them get around.

