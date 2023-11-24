Over 300 children made aware about dangers of drowning by Princess Charlene

The event took place on Wednesday 22 November at the Grimaldi Forum, with all the Principality’s first-year primary pupils.

A morning devoted to prevention. This was the mission that the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation set itself, in partnership with the Department of Education, Youth and Sport (DENJS), Monaco Town Council, the Monegasque Red Cross, the Maritime and Airport Police Division, the Monaco Fire Service and the Monegasque Maritime Academy.

The foundation has been active in 43 different countries since 2012 – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Specifically, the youngsters took part in exercises on dry land, with theoretical and practical workshops in the gym. “Thanks to brief activity sessions led by the partners, the children were provided with a wide range of information about drowning, the equipment used in the event of an incident and the first aid techniques that can save lives,” says a press release. Speaking to Monaco Info, the pupils, who have been learning to swim at school since last year, seem to have taken it all on board: “I mustn’t run around the pool and Dad has to watch me when I go swimming,” one of them proudly explained.

The children also attended a reading of the book “The Magic of Water” by its author, Mélinda Guery, of whom the Foundation is a partner. The illustrated, poetic and educational work inspires youngsters to learn to swim and helps them to have a better understanding of the aquatic environment. Smiling from ear to ear, each child went home with a copy of the book, as well as a bag containing a bathing cap and a winter bonnet in the Foundation’s colours.