Emmanuel Macron State visit to Monaco: official programme announced

French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to the Principality on 7 and 8 June 2025, the first by a French head of state since François Mitterrand in 1984.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene will welcome Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during the visit, continuing the historic relationship between France and Monaco.

The programme begins on Saturday with a private audience between the two heads of state at the Prince’s Palace, followed by a State dinner in the Throne Room. The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss bilateral issues and challenges that are common to both countries.

Focus on thalassothermal energy and water safety

On Sunday morning, the French President and Prince Albert II will visit SeaWergie, a company specialising in thalassothermal energy, at its Larvotto site. The technology uses seawater to produce energy, illustrating Monaco’s commitment to renewable energy sources.

In parallel, Brigitte Macron and Princess Charlene will be attending the “Water Safety” event organised by the Fondation Princesse Charlène. The aim of the initiative is to prevent drowning and raise awareness about water safety, one of the major focuses of the former Olympic swimmer’s Foundation. Princely Family received at Élysée Palace by Emmanuel Macron

Close of Blue Economy and Finance Forum

The two leaders will attend the closing events at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF), which takes place on 7 and 8 June in Monaco. The forum brings together investors and companies who are working on sustainable economic projects to do with the ocean.

An official lunch will be attended by several heads of state and government, as well as representatives of royal families. Brazilian President Lula da Silva will be among the guests at the international meeting.

On to the United Nations Ocean Conference

After the forum closes, Emmanuel Macron and Prince Albert II will travel to Nice for the launch of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3). The major event will take place from 9 to 13 June and will address marine environmental challenges on a global scale.

A multi-faceted visit

The State visit comes at a time when Monaco is bolstering its position on environmental issues and the blue economy. It also demonstrates the continuity of Franco-Monegasque relations, despite the lack of official visits at this level for over forty years.

Emmanuel Macron already came to Monaco in January 2025 for the funeral of Minister of State Didier Guillaume, but the upcoming visit has a completely different protocol and diplomatic dimension.