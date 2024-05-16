Princely Family received at Élysée Palace by Emmanuel Macron 

On Tuesday 14 May, Prince Albert II was awarded the insignia of Commander of Agricultural Merit by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Congratulated by President Macron and his wife Brigitte, Prince Albert II was awarded the insignia of Commander of Agricultural Merit in the presence of Princess Charlene, the Princess of Hanover, Hereditary Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, and several Monegasque and French dignitaries.

The Agricultural Merit insignia is awarded to men and women who have provided outstanding service to French agriculture. The Prince obtained this distinction in particular for the numerous historic Grimaldi sites located in French municiplaities, as well as their farms.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Mme Brigitte Macron and the Princely Family © Éric Mathon/ Prince’s Palace

Last December, also in Paris, Prince Albert II was awarded the Ecological Transition Prize by the journal Politique Internationale and the Cercle MBC, for his commitment to environmental protection.

Last November, the Prince also received the insignia of the Supreme Order of the Most Holy Annunciation on behalf of the father of Prince Emmanuel-Philibert of Savoy, a Monegasque resident. This dynastic order is the highest award granted by the House of Savoie and formerly by the king of Italy.

Abroad this time, the Sovereign was inducted by King Abdullah Shah of Malaysia into the Order of the Crown of the Kingdom, the highest national honour, which can only be conferred on the King of Malaysia at the beginning of his reign, and on his wife, the Queen.

Prince Albert II in Mayenne, land of his ancestors