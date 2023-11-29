Prince Albert II received by King Abdullah Shah in Malaysia

The two Sovereigns planted the tree of friendship together.

Prince Albert II’s diplomatic visit to Malaysia, which began on Sunday, continued on Monday November 27. The Sovereign was received at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur by King Abdullah Shah and his wife, Queen Tunku Azizah.

After Monaco and Malaysia’s national anthems, followed by a 21-gun salute, the Sovereign Prince reviewed the troops of the 1st Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment.

Le Prince reviewed the Royal Guard – © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Prince and the King then planted the tree of friendship together: a Pokok Keranji, a Malaysian fruit tree whose fruit is used in the country’s delicious traditional dishes. A strong symbol of the existing ties between the Principality and Malaysia. It was after his visit to Monaco in May, for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, that King Abdullah Shah invited the Prince to his superb 97-hectare residence: Istana Negara.

The Prince and the King planted the tree of friendship – © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

King Abdullah Shah decorated the entire Monegasque delegation, and Prince Albert II did likewise for the Malaysian delegation. The King awarded the Prince with the country’s highest distinction. The state banquet took place after the ceremony, with several hundred guests. A gastronomic meal, accompanied by the Malaysian National Orchestra and a series of dance performances.

King Abdullah Shah decorated the entire Monegasque delegation, and Prince Albert II decorated the Malaysian delegation – © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

At the request of the new honorary Consul of Monaco in Malaysia, the Monaco Economic Forum, Kuala Lumpur 2023 was then held at the Mandarin Oriental hotel. It was an opportunity to showcase the Monegasque economic model, which is both exemplary and lucrative.

After the ceremony, a Grand Banquet was held in honour of Prince – © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

“I think today has been a great meeting of business communities between Malaysia and Monaco,” Tengu Zafrul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia, told Monaco Info. “Today we have seen how Malaysia and Monaco can work together in various fields, especially when it comes to sustainability, the environment and clean energy. I think both countries are looking at that.”

The day ended with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Monaco Yacht Club and the Royal Selangor Yacht Club. The two entities had already been in contact since 2008, but with this agreement, both organisations hope to be able to jointly organise regattas and develop eco-tourism through Malaysian yachting. The ultimate objective would be to obtain Monaco’s « La Belle Classe Destinations » certification.

“Malaysia has every chance of joining the label,” said Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary-General of the Yacht Club of Monaco, on Monaco Info. “They are very environmentally conscious, which is one of the criteria. They are also concerned with education, etiquette, the growth of yachting, and passing on tradition.”

The Prince’s trip ends on Tuesday, with a visit to the national tiger and Asian elephant conservation centres.