Photos Prince Albert II on diplomatic trip to Malaysia By Camille Esteve 2 minutes read The Sovereign with Dato'Sri Mohan Naresh - © Michael Alesi / Prince's Palace The Sovereign inaugurated the Monaco Consulate. It had been 26 years since Prince Albert II, then hereditary Prince, visited Malaysia. On Sunday, 26 November, the Sovereign arrived in Kuala-Lumpur for a three-day diplomatic trip. It was the first official visit to the country by a Monegasque Head of State. On Sunday, Prince Albert II inaugurated the Consulate of Monaco in the presence of the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister. The Sovereign inaugurated Monaco’s Consulate – © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

“It is definitely a big honour and a very special moment for Malaysia and Monaco,” Dato’Sri Mohan Naresh, recently appointed honorary Consul of Monaco in Malaysia, told Monaco Info. “It will bring into light a lot of social and commercial opportunities for both our countries. It is important to introduce what Monaco is all about. The economy, all the things that Monaco is doing, especially including the Prince Albert II Foundation and all the ESG activities. It is important to educate the Malaysian people about all of this. Right now they only know Formula 1, and maybe the Yacht Show, so they need to know more, about how such a small country has become economically powerful in the world.”

The inauguration of the Consulate is therefore another step forward in the development of diplomatic ties between the country and the Principality, which began in 2010. The Sovereign and his delegation also visited the Islamic Arts Museum, where the Prince wrote a message in the visitors’ book, with the Malay media in attendance.

The Prince signed the visitors’ book at the Museum of Islamic Arts – © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

On Monday, the Sovereign will be received at the National Palace by King Abdullah Shah. After a state meal, the Monaco Economic Forum will take place, with Michel Dotta representing the Monaco Economic Board . On Tuesday, environmental aspects will be discussed, with a visit to the national tiger and Asian elephant conservation centres.