Top tasty tips for veggies or vegans in Monaco

We found 10 sweet and savoury options to suit every budget.

Vegetarian or vegan food is increasingly popular, but finding it is not always easy. Although 100% vegetarian or vegan restaurants are still rare in Monaco, many establishments now provide dishes without meat, fish or animal products. We’ve put together a summary of what (to eat), where (to find it), and who (to call):

1. Woo

© Woo Monaco

What: Are you looking for an excellent buddha bowl in Monaco? Head over to Woo! Whether they are vegan with homemade hummus and melting carrots or veggie with avocado and eggs, they are a real treat for the eyes and the taste buds. For those with a sweet tooth, many of the desserts are gluten-free, such as the delicious vegan carrot cake. Also on the menu are sandwiches (gluten-free possible), as well as salads and bagels. Big plus: wherever possible, all products are organic and local.

Where: 4 Rue Princesse Caroline, 98000 Monaco

When: Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 5pm. Sit in or take out.

Who: +377 97 98 09 33

Full menu here.

2. Sexy Tacos

© Sexy Tacos

What: Make sure your passport’s up to date, Sexy Tacos is whisking you away to Mexico! After his experience at the Fairmont, Chef Pepe Olivares decided to strike out on his own, providing authentic cuisine with the unique tastes of his roots. He decided to include vegetarian or vegan dishes in his menu, and even gluten-free ones, such as the Guacamole de la abuela (Grandma’s Guacamole) or the Salade de nopales (cactus) on a trio of tostadas. Big plus: crispy churros for dessert!

Where: ​Avenue Princesse Grace, Larvotto beach, 98000 Monaco

When: Every day from noon to 10.30 pm

Who: +377 99 90 73 38

Full menu here.

3. The Teashop

© Teashop

What: You don’t just get tea at the teashop, there is also a vegetarian or vegan dish of the day every lunchtime. Chili sin carne (veggie chilli), guacamole and coconut cream with smoked paprika, seasonal vegetable tagine, buddha bowl, rāmen… Absolutely everything is worth trying out! A big plus is the superb vegetarian or vegan brunch on the first Saturday of every month. Those with big appetites will appreciate the generous proportions.

Where: Place des Moulins, 98000 Monaco

When: Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Who: +377 97 77 47 47

Full menu here.

4. Seaside Juicery

© Seaside Juicery

What: The house speciality is cold-pressed juices. The shop offers a wide range of juices, each more original than the last, and each with its own health angle, such as ‘vitamin sea’, a concentrate of apple, orange, carrot, ginger and turmeric for a boost of vitamin C, improved immunity and anti-inflammatory properties.

From 11 am on, the shop also becomes a 100% vegan restaurant, whose dishes change every week, for example Mexican tacos with walnut meat, courgette and buckwheat salads, or tofu and miso rolls. Cakes, muffins and other sweet snacks are available all day.

Where: 12 Rue des Açores, 98000 Monaco

When: Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm

Who: +377 6 43 91 91 60

Full menu here.

5. Blue Bay

© Blue Bay

What: With two stars in the Michelin Guide, talented chef Marcel Ravin has created a 100% vegan menu showcasing the vegetables harvested in the Monte-Carlo Bay hotel’s own vegetable garden. On the menu, refined dishes and flavours creatively enhanced by the Martinique chef, who is very committed to vegetalising his dishes.

Where: 40 Avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

When: Dinner only from Tuesday to Saturday from 7.30 pm to 10 pm.

Who: +377 98 06 03 60

Full menu here.

6. The Louis XV

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

What: This is one of the most prestigious restaurants in the Principality and it has a 100% plant-based menu. Located in the Hotel de Paris and proudly boasting 3 stars in the Michelin Guide, the Louis XV, headed up by Chef Alain Ducasse, serves ‘Jardin’ (garden), an entirely plant-based menu, for lunch and dinner. Chef Emmanuel Pilon brings out the best in Riviera fruit and vegetables.

Where: Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco

When: Saturday and Sunday lunch from 12.15 pm to 1.30 pm. Dinner from Thursday to Monday, from 7.30 pm to 9.15 pm.

Who: +377 98 06 88 64

Full menu here.

7. Song Qi

© Song Qi

What: This is a fully immersive Chinese experience. Song Qi provides six vegetarian dishes, including a vegan dish, for lunch. The wok stir-fried vegetables, the home-made braised tofu and rosa bianca aubergines or the delicious vegetable aiguillettes await you in a chic and elegant atmosphere, as Riccardo Giraudi wanted.

Where: 7 Avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

When: Every day from 12 noon to 2.30pm. Sunday to Thursday from 7 pm to 10.30 pm. Fridays and Saturdays from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Who: +377 99 99 33 33

Full menu here.

8. La Maison des Pâtes

© Maison des Pâtes

What: The clue’s in the name. This is the ‘House of Pasta’ after all. Not just any old pasta though, the ones Prince Albert II eats, since the restaurant is a supplier by appointment to the Prince’s Palace. The prices are unbeatable at €8 to €10 for delicious fresh pasta. The concept is simple. You choose the kind of pasta you want, then the sauce (tomato & basil, arrabiata, butter and sage, artichoke, porcini mushrooms…)

Where: La Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets, 98000 Monaco

When: For Monte-Carlo market, every day except Sunday, from 7.30 am to 6 pm, 5 pm on Saturdays. For La Condamine, every day from 7 am to 3 pm, plus Tuesday to Saturday from 6 pm to 9.30 pm

Who: Monte-Carlo +377 97 97 96 88 / La Condamine +377 97 77 56 21

Full menu here

9. Spicy Bamboo

© Spicy Bamboo

What: Located in the heart of the Condamine district, Spicy Bamboo is an Asian restaurant. It provides traditional and tasty dishes such as “Pad Thai Kung” made with rice noodles, tofu and tamarind juice. A must-try: roasted aubergine with coconut milk, miso and peanuts.

Where: 1 Place des Bougainvilliers, 98000 Monaco

When: Monday to Friday from noon to 2.30pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm

Who: +377 99 99 03 17

Full menu here.

10. La Note Bleue

© La Note Bleue

What: By the sea on the magnificent Larvotto beach, La Note Bleue caters for all tastes and gets everyone around the table. From artichoke and spinach Romana style risotto, salads, gnocchi with tomato, aubergine, olives, basil and gremolata sauce to veggie burgers with veggie mince, there are many vegetarian options.

Where: Avenue Princesse Grace, Larvotto beach, 98000 Monaco

When: Every day from 9.30 am to 11 pm.

Who: +377 93 500 502

Full menu here