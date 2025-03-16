“The Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is a true haven of peace”

Amine Bouhalba has been with the company for 11 years © Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

Amine Bouhalba, Director of Operations at Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech, reveals the secrets of this exceptional hotel in an exclusive interview with Monaco Tribune.

Between an idyllic setting, tailor-made service, and immersive experiences, Amine Bouhalba explains how the establishment stands out by combining refinement with local culture. From traditional hammams to excursions in the Atlas Mountains, and exceptional Moroccan-Lebanese gastronomy, every detail is designed to awaken the senses. Passionate and loyal to this property for over 11 years, he shares his vision of luxury and advice for an unforgettable stay. A fascinating immersion to discover!

What is luxury to you?

For me, luxury is a unique experience that begins with a sensory journey. We are fortunate, here at the hotel, but also in Marrakech in general, to be able to create this sensation from the moment guests arrive. When you land in Marrakech, especially for the first time, the authenticity and cultural richness of the city create a real impact. We’re in the Maghreb, in Africa, while being close to Europe: there’s this fascinating blend.

It begins with the scents, the colours, the contact with people. And when you arrive in a luxurious setting like the Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech, all your senses are awakened.

In your opinion, what distinguishes this hotel from others?

Being a native of Marrakech and having worked for several years at La Mamounia, I know the city’s hotel environment well.

The first time I visited this site, I immediately fell in love with it. I have a very loyal approach to my work, and when I arrived here, it was well before the opening. The hotel was still under construction, but I felt a real connection because the place has exceptional assets.

This project was conceived by Beachcomber, a group renowned for its resorts in Mauritius. They wanted to reproduce this model here in Marrakech, and more than 10 years ago, it was an innovative idea. Even today, we are the only true complete resort in Marrakech.

We have all the infrastructure of a resort: accommodation, dining, wellness, but also a very comprehensive leisure offering with golf, tennis, padel, kids club, and sports center. Even when expanding to other Moroccan cities, it’s rare to find such a diverse offering.

From the beginning, we made the bet to position ourselves in the family segment, which is uncommon in Marrakech. The city is traditionally a popular destination for couples, with its riads and boutique hotels, but high-end offerings suitable for families were limited. We filled this gap and, thanks to this unique positioning, we managed to break through and expand into other segments.

What advice would you give to someone staying at the hotel for the first time?

We often advise guests to begin their stay with an immersion in the Moroccan atmosphere, with an oriental dinner at Al Aïn restaurant on their first evening. There they’ll discover an exceptional Andalusian duo that has been with us for ten years.

Al Aïn offers Moroccan-Lebanese cuisine that reflects the soul of Marrakech. This experience is orchestrated by Meriem, a true mistress of the house. When you enter her restaurant, you know you’re in her home. She welcomes each guest, knows their preferences, and creates a warm and intimate atmosphere.

I’ve been impressed by the number of personalities she has made dance, even politicians one would imagine to be very reserved. This environment creates a real paradox and a pleasant surprise.

Then, we offer immersive experiences: an excursion to the Atlas Mountains, discovering the Agafay desert… It’s essential to connect with Marrakech by meeting the locals, visiting small villages, and sharing a Berber tagine prepared by a dada (a grandmother).

Does the hotel offer these excursions to the Atlas Mountains?

Yes, we offer a wide range of activities. It’s even possible to start the day as early as 5 a.m. with a hot air balloon flight over the Palmeraie.

How can one take care of body, soul, and mind at the hotel?

That’s an excellent question! We have been a source of inspiration for many other establishments in terms of wellness. The setting itself is soothing.

We’ve partnered with OM Yoga, a very reputable center in Morocco specializing in yoga and pilates. Our yoga studio, within the hotel itself, is very popular. Many of our guests establish a ritual: morning yoga followed by a relaxing treatment during the day.

We also recommend the essential Moroccan ritual: the hammam. We’ve even created a unique experience, called the dada’s hammam, inspired by ancestral traditions. In the past, in Moroccan hammams, women were accompanied by a dada or an aunt who took care of them. We’ve modernized this ritual while respecting its authenticity.

What is your greatest accomplishment at this hotel? What are your future projects?

I’ve now been part of this property for 11 years. It’s rare, but I’ve become deeply attached to this place, where I’ve also grown professionally.

When I arrived, I was the sales director. My greatest accomplishment has been building a solid team and launching this magnificent project internationally and in Morocco. Thanks to this stimulating environment, I’ve been able to evolve, moving from Executive Assistant Manager to Director of Operations.

Quick Quiz

The most secret place in the hotel?

Our small farm, recently created behind the sports center and spa. A secluded place where we organise authentic experiences: tasting mint tea from the garden, olive picking in season, and traditional cooking classes.

The most emblematic staff member of the hotel?

Without hesitation, our bellboy. He’s the first person our guests meet when arriving at the hotel. He embodies the authenticity of Morocco and its South. With his natural smile and benevolent demeanour, he’s been among the hotel’s first recruits, more than ten years ago.

An unmissable dish or drink?

Our famous ginger, lemon, and honey lemonade, prepared with ingredients from our garden. A version with rum is also available for evenings.

Is this also the welcome drink?

Exactly! The non-alcoholic version is offered upon arrival and, for 10 years, it has been among our best-sellers.

The best time to stay at the hotel?

Marrakech enjoys a pleasant climate all year round, but my favorite periods are October, November, March, and April. At these times, the Atlas Mountains are snow-capped, offering an exceptional panorama. The view is so clear that it feels like the mountains are moving closer to the hotel.