An oasis of well-being: Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

This isn’t just another luxury hotel – it’s a journey into what might be Morocco’s most comprehensive wellness destination, where ancient Berber traditions meet contemporary luxury, and where well-being isn’t just a spa menu item, but a way of life.

What sets Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech apart is its ability to weave wellness into every aspect of the guest experience. Whether you’re a dedicated wellness enthusiast or simply seeking a restorative escape, the resort offers something truly exceptional. From sunrise yoga sessions to traditional hammam rituals using local argan oil, every moment here is an invitation to reconnect with yourself.

Where luxury and well-being dance together in perfect harmony, creating an experience that speaks to body, mind and soul.

Where desert meets mountain magic: a stunning location

Nestled between the majestic Atlas Mountains and a 231-hectare expanse of olive groves, palm trees, and citrus orchards, Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is more than just a luxury hotel – it’s a sanctuary of serenity. Just 20 minutes from the bustling medina and Marrakech Menara Airport, this eco-conscious resort offers the perfect balance of accessibility and seclusion. The property’s unique positioning allows guests to experience both the raw beauty of Morocco’s natural landscape and the refined elegance of contemporary luxury.

© Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

Rooms: your personal haven

The accommodations here redefine spacious luxury. During our stay, we discovered that even the entry-level Deluxe Rooms span an impressive 72 square meters, while the opulent Prince Villas stretch to a palatial 741 square meters. Each space is a masterpiece of French designer Marilin Spataro’s vision, where Moroccan cultural elements blend seamlessly with contemporary luxury. The rooms feature generous terraces that frame either the meticulously landscaped gardens or the golf course with the Atlas Mountains as a dramatic backdrop. The attention to detail is remarkable – from the walk-in wardrobes to the rain showers and separate bathtubs, every element has been thoughtfully curated for maximum comfort and style.

A culinary journey through multiple restaurants

The dining experience at Fairmont Royal Palm is a gastronomic adventure across four distinct restaurants and two sophisticated bars. Under the guidance of Executive Head Chef Guillaume Galvez, each venue tells its own unique culinary story. Capricci, the main restaurant, offers a lavish international breakfast buffet that sets the tone for the day and transports you straight to Italy with its authentic flavours for lunch and dinner. The alfresco L’Olivier by the main pool serves Mediterranean cuisine with a view, while Al Aïn presents an innovative fusion of Lebanese and Moroccan flavours. For golf enthusiasts, Le Sabra at the Country Club provides fresh, seasonal dishes with sweeping views of the course.

The evening experience at Le Bar is particularly memorable, with its sophisticated atmosphere enhanced by live music and signature cocktails. The venue spans both indoor and outdoor spaces, offering spectacular views of the Atlas Mountains – the perfect spot for sunset aperitifs.

Wellness: the heart of the experience

The wellness offerings here are truly exceptional. The Fairmont Spa, spanning 3,500 square meters, is designed as a modern riad and offers a sensorial journey through local traditions. The spa features 13 treatment rooms, including special couples’ suites with private jacuzzis. The hammam experiences, using local argan oil and Ghassoul clay, are particularly authentic and rejuvenating.

© Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

The fitness facilities are equally impressive, with a 1,500-square-meter centre featuring state-of-the-art equipment, four tennis courts, two padel courts, and a semi-Olympic lap pool. The partnership with OM Yoga offers various classes, from gentle Hatha to dynamic Power Yoga, making it easy to maintain or start a practice.

The crown jewel of the wellness offerings is undoubtedly the 18-hole golf course designed by Cabell B. Robinson. Playing a round here, with the snow-capped Atlas Mountains as your backdrop, is an almost meditative experience. The course is complemented by excellent practice facilities and a country club atmosphere that makes it appealing to both serious golfers and beginners.

© Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

A family paradise: creating memories for all ages

What truly sets Fairmont Royal Palm apart is its exceptional family-friendly atmosphere. The Kids’ Club is a creative wonderland for children aged 3-12, offering everything from cooking classes in the Little Chef’s kitchen to artistic workshops and outdoor adventures. The organic farm visits, where children can meet resident animals including the beloved donkeys Bourriquet and Ponpon, add an educational dimension to the fun.

The extensive grounds provide plenty of space for families to enjoy together, whether it’s splashing in the 2,000-square-meter pool, playing tennis, or enjoying a family golf lesson. The restaurants offer children’s menus that are both nutritious and appealing, while the spacious room configurations, especially the Family Suites, ensure everyone has their own space to relax.

Essentials

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech has rooms from €394 per night, bed & breakfast.

EasyJet has direct return flights from Nice to Marrakesh from €90.