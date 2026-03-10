Between sky, argan and the Atlantic: Fairmont Taghazout Bay, where luxury drops anchor

An average three-hour flight from Europe – with direct connections to Agadir from airports including Nice – along an Atlantic coastline once known only to surfers and wanderers, Fairmont Taghazout Bay has quietly established itself as one of the most spellbinding addresses in luxury travel today.

The acean as architecture



Some hotels reveal themselves immediately. The moment Fairmont Taghazout Bay’s doors open, there is only one place for the eye to rest: the Atlantic. Vast, luminous, utterly present. This is no decorative flourish – it is a defining philosophy.

The ocean here is not the view from the room; it is the room. It is the morning alarm and the evening lullaby, the backdrop to an afternoon in contemplation, the sound that fills a bath drawn at dusk with the horizon stretched beyond the taps. One genuinely wonders what purpose the television serves – we did not switch ours on once.

© Fairmont Taghazout Bay

The rooms are generous and light-drenched, their interiors weaving a refined Berber vocabulary – zellige tilework, tadelakt plaster, hand-loomed textiles – through the careful hand of London-based Wimberly Interiors.

Yet it is the private balcony that becomes the true centre of life here. In winter, watching the sun dissolve into the Atlantic from that terrace borders on the transcendent – a slow, wordless performance that quietly dismantles any plans for the evening. Or rather, becomes the plan. For couples especially, it is the kind of moment that stays long after the journey home, whether it lingers over a candlelit dinner downstairs or a room service tray shared in comfortable silence.

© Fairmont Taghazout Bay

A destination within a destination

Taghazout is not Marrakech. There is no feverish medina, no procession of gilded palaces – though the ochre city lies just three to four hours away by road, a natural pairing for those wishing to taste two entirely different Moroccos. What this former surfers’ village – now a quietly cosmopolitan sanctuary – offers instead is something rarer: permission to slow down.

The corniche that traces the ocean’s edge, closed to traffic and given entirely to walkers and cyclists, is one of those rare urban promenades that genuinely rewards unhurried exploration. Along the way, camels and horses, open-air sports areas, and the easy companionship of locals and travellers who seem to understand, instinctively, why everyone is here. “Taghazout Bay has a rare advantage: an exceptional climate year-round — never too hot, never too cold — and a quality of light that is simply incomparable,” says Francis Desjardins, General Manager of Fairmont Taghazout Bay.

With over twenty-five years at the helm of Fairmont properties across three continents – from Canada to Asia, the Middle East to Morocco – Desjardins brings to this role both deep institutional knowledge and genuine personal investment in what the destination can become. “Our vision is to establish Taghazout Bay as the essential complement to Marrakech for travellers from around the world,” he says.

The atmosphere here conjures a quietly seductive paradox: there is something of Bali in the air – that particular quality of people who have come to slow down, breathe, meditate, surf – and yet the resort sits at the very doorstep of Europe. The bay itself, suspended between the gentle exoticism of the Atlantic and the emerging elegance of a Moroccan riviera, feels like a dream one had not yet dared to imagine.

© Fairmont Taghazout Bay

Something for everyone

One of Fairmont Taghazout Bay’s least expected qualities is its ability to speak to every kind of traveller without ever losing its character. Families find a world designed with genuine care – a vibrant Kids Corner, a dedicated space for teenagers, a family pool – while parents discover, perhaps for the first time in years, what it feels like to truly unwind.

Couples, meanwhile, have their own pool, their candlelit evenings at Paper Moon, and those private balcony sunsets that belong to no one else.

Solo travellers seeking restoration find in the wellness programme’s daily rhythm, and in the natural warmth of the staff, a refuge that feels both stimulating and deeply restorative. Here, every type of guest finds not just a place, but their own hotel within the hotel.

Body and mind: an offering without equal

The spa merits a visit in its own right. Spread across 1,800 square metres in a freestanding building that lends it rare intimacy, it offers traditional hammams, argan oil treatments, cutting-edge therapies by One By ES, a relaxation pool and a magnesium bath. One emerges from the experience subtly altered – slower, more settled, as though surfacing from the deepest sleep.

© Fairmont Taghazout Bay © Fairmont Taghazout Bay

The greater revelation, however, is the yoga studio: floor-to-ceiling glass walls that dissolve the boundary between practice and ocean. Dawn yoga, Pilates, breathwork, spinning, one-on-one coaching or group classes on a structured daily schedule – the wellness programme here would be the envy of many a high-end urban studio. “My advice to every first-time guest is simple,” says Desjardins. “Take your time. Fairmont Taghazout Bay is a place to be lived, breathed, and savoured slowly.”

For those drawn to more competitive pursuits, padel courts, private surf lessons on the hotel’s own beach, and the Tazegzout golf course – designed by Kyle Phillips with sweeping Atlantic views from over eighty metres above sea level – ensure the body is never without purpose, even when the mind is looking for rest.

The table as journey

Six restaurants, six distinct worlds. Morimoto for long evenings set to music, built around the Iron Chef’s artful Japanese menu – the Morimoto Ramen, served with its own bib, is as playful as it is exceptional. Paper Moon, the Milanese institution founded in 1977, transplanted here for romantic dinners and slow-braised Guancia di Manzo that melts without ceremony. Beef & Reef for unhurried family lunches at the pool’s edge. Tapa Wine Bar for those afternoons that deserve to last longer than they should. And the Nola Jazz Bar – the hotel’s best-kept secret, all low light and New Orleans atmosphere, rare whiskeys and Cuban cigars – for those who know that the finest part of an evening rarely begins before midnight.

© Fairmont Taghazout Bay © Fairmont Taghazout Bay

What distinguishes the culinary offering beyond its sheer breadth is an exceptional commitment to plant-based dining: every restaurant carries a vegan menu of such depth and creativity that it would hold its own against specialist establishments. The Taghazout Salad at Beef & Reef – mesclun, tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, sultanas, feta, pomegranate, blueberries, crispy potato – was the dish that lingered longest in memory: uncomplicated, generous, radiant.

The art of being remembered

What struck us, beyond the setting, was the sincerity of the welcome – something deeply Moroccan in its natural generosity. Every member of staff knows your name, not as a practised technique but as a simple matter of course. “Every single member of our team holds a piece of the ‘Make Special Happen’ puzzle,” reflects Desjardins with quiet pride. “Their collective passion is, without question, the true signature of this hotel.”

If we were to distil Fairmont Taghazout Bay into a single word, we would choose safety – not in any clinical sense, but in the most human one: the feeling of being safe with oneself, with the world, held gently in the hands of a place that seems purpose-built to remind its guests that they deserve to be looked after.

A week here is not enough. And that, perhaps, is the finest compliment one can pay to a hotel.

Fairmont Taghazout Bay, Km 17 Route d’Essaouira, Taghazout Bay, Morocco — fairmont.com/taghazout