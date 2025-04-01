Princess Grace Kelly: a lasting legacy in cinema, 70 years after her Oscar

Seventy years ago, Princess Grace Kelly made cinema history by winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Country Girl.

Princess Grace Kelly was an actress of natural charm and elegance who conquered Hollywood in record time. She landed her first major film role in 1952 in High Noon, alongside Gary Cooper. But it was with her performance in Mogambo (1953), rubbing shoulders with Clark Gable and Ava Gardner, that she truly gained recognition. The role earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.

Bing Crosby and Princess Grace Kelly / The Country Girl © Paramount Pictures

In 1954, she continued filming with Alfred Hitchcock, who adored her sophisticated allure and enigmatic gaze. She was unforgettable in Dial M for Murder and especially Rear Window, where she portrayed an elegant and daring woman alongside James Stewart. That same year, she delivered a stunning performance in The Country Girl, playing a woman supporting her alcoholic husband. The dramatic role won her an Oscar.

In just five years, she achieved continued success with To Catch a Thief (1955) opposite Cary Grant, The Bridges at Toko-Ri, and her final film High Society (1956), a musical comedy featuring Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.

At the height of her career, Princess Grace Kelly shocked the world by announcing her marriage to Prince Rainier III of Monaco. In 1956, she left Hollywood to become Princess of Monaco, putting an end to her acting career.

A lasting legacy

Even after leaving cinema, Princess Grace Kelly continued to be involved in the arts. In 1964, she launched the Princess Grace Foundation to support hospitalised children and cultural initiatives. After her passing in 1982, her daughter, Princess Caroline, took up the mantle to continue her legacy.

Among her most notable initiatives is the Princess Grace Irish Library, opened in 1984. Passionate about her Irish heritage, she curated a unique collection of books and archives, now accessible to the public. This venue also serves as a cultural centre hosting literary and artistic events.

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA, established in 1982, is dedicated to supporting emerging talents in theatre, dance, and cinema. Thanks to this foundation, many artists, including Jon M. Chu and Paul Tazewell, have made their mark in the arts world. Each year, the foundation awards grants and prizes to encourage creativity.

In 2024, the foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary by honouring a new generation of artists. To mark this milestone, it continues to support fresh talent, offering valuable recognition to those launching their artistic careers.

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of Princess Grace Kelly’s Oscar, the foundation released a statement highlighting the achievements of the Princess Grace Awards laureates. The Princess Grace Foundation invites the public to join in the celebration by making a symbolic donation to support these promising artists.

Additionally, in 2025, the Princess Grace Foundation continues to organise iconic events such as the Rose Ball, putting the proceeds towards funding its charitable initiatives.

