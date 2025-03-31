In pictures: Princely Couple, Princess Caroline and many celebrities at 2025 Rose Sunset Ball

The Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) enchanted the Principality again on Saturday 29 March, providing those who were privileged enough to attend with an exclusive event that featured both Monegasque elegance and tropical exoticism.

Christian Louboutin was at the creative helm, for the fourth year running at the request of the Princess of Hanover, transforming the prestigious Salle des Étoiles into a veritable Caribbean Eden. The Sunset Ball theme whisked guests away to a world where Monegasque luxury meets Caribbean warmth.

The Caribbean in the heart of Monaco

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo, Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo, Princess Alexandra of Hanover and her partner Ben Sylvester Strautmann, Victoria Silvstedt, Lady Monika Bacardi, Christian Louboutin, Stéphane Berne, Dame Shirley Bassey and many other guests were ushered into a breathtaking setting: a lush forest strewn with roses and exotic flowers, and featuring the Monaco Sunset Bar, a little beach café where guests could relax.

With fine sand at their feet and a carefully orchestrated sunset, the international elite enjoyed their tropical interlude with reggaeton and Caribbean music to accompany the evening.

Wonderstruck guests in evening gowns and dinner jackets admired the warm colours of the setting sun, brilliantly recreated by the design team.

Exclusive artistic performances

Renowned artists also graced the event. Choreographer Blanca Li displayed her artistry, and the Ebony Steel Band provided specifically Caribbean sounds. The all-female Guadeloupian collective Kozéika Panam and the carnival group Ethnick’97 took guests on a journey featuring Caribbean traditions.

The highlight of the exclusive event was a fabulous performance by EARTH, WIND & FIRE Experience by Al McKay. The legendary guitarist, accompanied by renowned artists, performed hits such as ‘September’ and ‘Boogie Wonderland’, while DJ Carla Genus kept the party going until the early hours of the morning.

A long tradition of philanthropy

This 69th edition, under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II and chaired by the Princess of Hanover, carried on a noble charitable tradition. Every year, the funds raised by the charity event go to the Princess Grace Foundation, which supports people in need and underprivileged children.