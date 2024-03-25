Archive images of early Bal de la Rose editions

Princess Grace attended her last ball, the Bal de 'la Rose des sables' (Desert Rose Ball) a few months before her death in 1982. To her right is André Levasseur, who decorated many editions of the Ball. © Robert Oggero / Monte-Carlo SBM archives

Created in 1954, the Bal de la Rose will have its 68th edition on Saturday, March 23. These archive images show us the illustrious Monegasque event through the years.

Advertising

It is one of the key events in the Principality’s social calendar, as leading figures from Monaco and elsewhere gather to party for the evening. In the prestigious Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo, the Bal de la Rose became a charity event in 1964, following the creation of the Princess Grace Foundation. Every year, all the funds raised by the sale of tickets and raffles organised on the night are donated to the charity.

The decor of the first Rose Ball in 1954. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

Among the guests at the first edition was the French writer Marcel Pagnol. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

In 1955, actor and director Sacha Guitry took part in the second edition of the Bal de la Rose, two years before his death. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

In 1956, the last king of Yugoslavia, Peter II, was in attendance. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

Right from the outset, the social event attracted leading figures from all walks of life. They come to party in a glamorous and elegant setting that only the Principality can offer, alongside Monaco’s Princely Family. At first there was no specific theme every year, but that soon changed. In 1957, the evening was themed ‘Mimi la rose’.

The first themed Rose Ball in 1957. The star of the edition was French dancer and actress Colette Marchand. In 1953, she won the Golden Globe for Women’s New Star of the Year for the film Moulin Rouge. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

In 1957, Pierre Rey and Margaret Katherine Kelly, Princess Grace’s mother, arrive at the Ball. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

On February 7, 1958, at the fourth Bal de la Rose. Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace sat opposite each other. Prince Pierre was seated to the left of the Princess. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

The Rose Ball in 1960. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

The 1965 edition. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

The 1967 Ball. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

The 1976 Rose Ball was on the theme ‘A night in the gardens of Isfahan’ starring the French soprano Mady Mesplé. In the photo, British actor David Niven and his wife are welcomed by Prince Louis de Polignac. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

The Princely Couple arriving at the Bal de la Rose in 1976. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

The room was decorated entirely in white and gold, with over 10,000 roses. André Levasseur created the decor and the entertainment was provided by the 100-member string orchestra conducted by Maestro Louis Frosio (see photo below), the former SBM Conductor who died in 2013.

During the 1976 edition. Next to Prince Rainier III are Princess Antoinette and the 6th Miss France, Yvette Labrousse, wife of the Aga Khan III. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

Louis Frosio and his 100 violin orchestra. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

The Rose Ball in 1977. The theme of the evening was ‘La Valse’ (the Waltz). Jacques Chazot, the Marika Besobrasova Ballet and Danielle Fuguer took care of the artistic aspect. The decorator, André Levasseur, envisaged 13 ‘Empire’ chandeliers with white bulbs decorated with silver, holding 7,000 red, yellow and pink roses. © Monte-Carlo SBM Archives

Princess Caroline, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene in 2010 at the ‘Morocco’ Rose Ball. The magic of the decor, inspired by oriental architecture and zellige tiles, transformed the room into a grand Moroccan hotel from the 30s. © Philippe Fitte / Realis

The ‘Cuba’ rose ball in 2016 with Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline and Karl Lagerfeld. © Pierre Villard

For a few years now, designer Christian Louboutin has been in charge of the event’s decor, with specific themes, such as 2022’s “The Roaring Twenties” or the 100% Bollywood edition in 2023. On Saturday, for its 68th edition, the Bal de la Rose will be all about Disco. Shangela and Chad Michaels, two drag queens “right out of the 80s”, will perform hits by two Disco icons: Donna Summer and Cher. The choreographer Sadeck Berrabah and his 48 dancers will put on a great show with the biggest hits of the 80s, before handing over to Gloria Gaynor! Through her hits I Will Survive or Never Can Say Goodbye, the American singer also embodies the disco era, and will bring the show to a close.

Prince Albert II opens up in an exclusive interview with with Paris Match