Prince Albert II opens up in an exclusive interview with with Paris Match

The Sovereign spoke to Stéphane Bern in an exclusive interview published on Wednesday 20 March.

A few days ago, Prince Albert II celebrated his 66th birthday with employees, residents and Monegasques on the Place du Palais. Paris Match took advantage of the demonstration of the strong bond between the Prince and his Principality’s citizens to broach the topics that currently occupy the Head of State’s daily schedule.

Prince Albert II began by raising the recent developments in the Claude Palmero affair. The Prince’s former estate administrator, who was relieved of his duties in June 2023, has levelled a series of accusations against the Monegasque Sovereign and started a certain number of legal proceedings. In an investigation published by Le Monde in January 2024, Claude Palmero leaked notebooks detailing his actions during his years in office at the Palace.

“It’s never easy when you feel betrayed by people you once trusted (…) When someone doesn’t want to accept a courteous offer of retirement, and that disappointed person comes and threatens you in your office, it’s extremely unpleasant at a personal level, and above all futile. Now we have to see the process through, the courts will decide,” said Prince Albert II. “My past experiences have enabled me to develop something of a hard skin (…) But you know, the quote ‘When sorrows come, they come not single spies but in battalions’ is fairly accurate. An accumulation of small problems, here at the palace, in the government or of a more personal nature, compounds the matter. And while the number of difficulties certainly complicates things, it also makes me stronger. We never stop learning,” he added.

Wide support in Monaco and beyond

The Sovereign spoke about the support he has received in connection with the high-profile affair. On the one hand, from France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, most recently in a letter published on the Prince’s 66th birthday. “The President of the Republic has shown me his support on several occasions, and I am very happy that we have this friendship and closeness with France. We hope that President Macron will pay us an official visit very soon,” said Prince Albert II.

He also mentioned the entire Princely family, who were all present for the Sovereign’s birthday on 14 March. “Thankfully, my whole family is there for me, showering me with their affection, both my immediate family and the extended family of Monegasques. We are one and the same family, united and mutually supportive.” Naturally, Princess Charlene was also mentioned: “She was also very upset for me, and saddened by certain things that came out in the media. We supported each other. She has resumed many of her activities, more public engagements, to everyone’s delight.”

Prince Albert II’s birthday © Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene, a committed Princess

Fond words about Jacques and Gabriella

During the interview, Prince Albert II talked about how Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, his children, are growing up, as they turn 10 this year. “She’s a little miss with an independent character and she expresses herself quite freely,” said the Sovereign, describing his daughter, and added: “We thought Jacques was more of an introvert, but he’s been gaining confidence for some time now. He looks out for his sister.” As for their daily lives and the obligations that go with their title, he said: “they are very tight, very close. They’ve both understood the rather special role they’ll have to play and their obligations, even though I don’t dwell too much on that aspect, so as not to stress them.” The Sovereign conceded that “they don’t enjoy certain obligations much,” but tempered this by mentioning the Saint Devota festivities, in honour of Monaco’s patron saint, during which a boat is set ablaze, and in which he said “[they] like to take part.”

© Eric Mathon and Mika Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene all smiles with her children at parc Princesse Antoinette

I’m proud and happy to have made a small contribution to preserving the oceans and biodiversity

After speaking fondly of his children, Prince Albert II mentioned his mission, at the helm of a small state like Monaco. “If I were to tell you that I enjoy my role as sovereign 24/7, I wouldn’t be honest with myself. There are difficult moments and fabulous ones, moments of joy and community (…) Sharing your visions with everyone is the hardest part. I’m proud and happy to have made a small contribution to preserving the oceans and biodiversity, but it’s sometimes frustrating to realise that it’s not a priority for everyone. Not just the oceans, but also tackling all the different crises, whether it’s climate or energy…” The Prince regrets “that these issues, for example, aren’t better understood by heads of state or government.”

“The Principality shines out, far beyond its borders”

“We mustn’t forget that Monaco is a micro-State, but the Principality shines out, far beyond its borders and is making a name for itself through its different charitable, environmental, sporting and cultural activities,” said the Sovereign. “On the one hand, we’re trying to ensure that the country is recognised on the international stage, while on the other we’re practising micromanagement. » He explained: “I would like everyone to be able to work and find accommodation in Monaco, which is a challenge given the small size of our territory.”

I think the Principality has a role to play as a peacemaker

The discussion continued around the Principality’s economic growth, the Mareterra development due to be delivered by the end of the year, and the Grimaldi Forum extension. “We can boast double-digit growth, which proves that the country has been able to diversify its economy in quite a remarkable way since my father’s reign (…) Monaco remains a safe haven because of its stability, security and economic opportunities.”

More than 2,800 additional employees in one year in Monaco

In October 2023, the Sovereign expressed his support to the President of Israel, following the attack carried out by members of the Hamas Islamist movement. Six months on, he says, “Whether it is the conflict in Ukraine or the Middle East, I am concerned about the current international situation. I think the Principality has a role to play as a peacemaker,” said Prince Albert II.

The discussion ended on a lighter note, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. “My family history and my relationship with Princess Charlene are obviously linked to the Olympics. I will be there for the Paris games and the Princess and I will cheer on the Principality’s athletes. We’ll attend the swimming and athletics events in particular.”