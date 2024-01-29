Princely Couple celebrate Monaco’s Patron Saint

Monegasques came together for a two-day celebration of Saint Devota.

Along with Monegasques of all ages, the Princely Family attended the ceremony of the Blessing of the Holy Sacrament, presided over by Mgr Dominique-Marie David in Sainte Dévote church, on the evening of Friday 26 January. At the end of the religious celebration, the Prince and Princess, together with their children Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, set fire to the symbolic boat.

Saint Devota is celebrated every year on 26 and 27 January – © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The following day, a mass was celebrated in Monaco Cathedral by the Cardinal and Bishop of Ajaccio, who was one of this year’s guests of honour. Interviewed on Monaco Info, he said: “It is important to celebrate the memory of a fourth-century martyr as a woman from the past who speaks to people today. The celebration of Saint Devota is a moving moment and I was able to feel the warmth of the people and their attachment to traditions,” continued François-Xavier Bustillo. “I think we live in a time when many things are fleeting, and we need to root ourselves in fine traditions, ones that bring people together. These happy, warm moments are good for us and are good for society.”

The pontifical mass was followed by the procession to the Rocher district and the presentation of the relics to the Princely Family – © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

As the man of the Church pointed out, “Saint Devota is a connection with Corsica.” Because while Saint Devota is the patron saint of Monaco, we should not forget she is also the patron saint of Corsica. Martyred around 304 AD in Lucciana, a town that has been twinned with Monaco since 2008, Devota’s body was placed on a boat on the island, which did not head for Africa as planned but was pushed off course by headwinds, landing instead in Monaco.