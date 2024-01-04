Dolceacqua, Lucciana and Ostend: Monaco’s twinned towns

Camille Svara, acting Deputy Mayor, answered our questions.

At first glance, the three towns appear to have very little in common. One is in Italy, one in Corsica and one in Belgium. And yet, they share the distinction of being twinned with the Principality of Monaco. But why these particular towns? We asked the Town Hall.

What is the purpose of twinning two towns?

It’s a meeting of minds between two places that plan to develop ties in different fields. Historically, the idea of twinning gained a lot of momentum after the end of the Second World War in a battered Europe that was determined to strengthen the bonds between its countries.

Ostend is Monaco’s longest-standing twin. What is the relationship like?

Ostend goes back the furthest as it was Monaco’s 1st twinning agreement, and it is also the furthest in terms of distance, since the town is located in Belgium. Ostend and Monaco shared, and still share, one thing in common: being a coastal town. But there is also a historical aspect to bear in mind: the wife of Prince Charles III and mother of Prince Albert I was of Belgian descent. She wasn’t from Ostend precisely, but the link with Belgium fuelled the desire in 1964 to twin with a town there. Prince Albert II visited Ostend in 2008, and a delegation from Monaco Town Council also went.

There are many references to the twinning in Monaco. The avenue leading to Monte-Carlo from the Port Hercule was named Ostende because of it. And thanks to the Formula 1 Grand Prix, it’s probably one of the most frequently seen avenues on TV!

Every year for the 11 November commemorations, a delegation from Monaco Town Council visits the monument built in honour of King Albert I of Belgium, on the boulevard de Belgique. There is also a cultural side to the relationship, as evidenced by the links between the Rainier III Academy, which is run by the Monaco Town Council, and Ostend’s Academy of Music.

Why was Lucciana chosen?

Lucciana is a twinning agreement that links us to France and, more specifically, to Corsica, which can be seen from Monaco at dawn on certain days. The jetty at the entrance to Port Hercule is called Lucciana, and every year a delegation from Corsica takes part in the Saint Devota celebrations on 26 and 27 January in Monaco. Because while Saint Devota is the patron saint of Monaco, let’s not forget she is also the patron saint of Corsica.

More than 15 centuries ago, when she was martyred, Devota was placed on a boat in Corsica, which did not set sail for Africa as planned, but was blown off course, arriving in Monaco, at the ‘Vallon des Gaumates” to be precise. Saint Devota is the patron saint of the Princely Family, the Diocese and the Principality. In 2003, Prince Rainier lll and Crown Prince Albert made a pilgrimage to Lucciana and Mariana, following in Saint Devota’s footsteps.

In 2009, the twinning between Monaco and Lucciana came into being and, at the end of 2022, the Prince Rainier III Archaeological Museum was inaugurated by Prince Albert II in Corsica. In November 2023, the Mayor and several elected representatives, including myself, attended the opening, by the Sovereign and Princess Stéphanie, of the exhibition about Prince Rainier lll’s pilgrimage to Lucciana.

The third town to be twinned with Monaco is Dolceacqua, why?

A third country, Italy, is also bound to Monaco by a twinning arrangement, since Dolceacqua came on board on November 3 of last year. Many events were organised ahead of time and in different fields: sports, associations, culture, and food. Monaco town council also donated the organ that is now in the church that is at the entrance to Dolceacqua.

To answer the ‘why’, we need to go back to the Middle Ages with the marriage between Françoise Grimaldi and Luc Doria, which marked the rapprochement between the two noble houses. Links remained down the centuries and in 2017, for example, the town of Liguria lent an altarpiece by Louis Bréa, dedicated to Saint Devota and exhibited inside Sainte Dévote church. The work was commissioned by Françoise Grimaldi in 1517. Throughout 2023, different events were organised by the two towns, such as the symbolic walk from Monaco to Dolceacqua in the presence of Prince Albert II. The twinning agreement was made official on November 3 in Monaco Town Hall in the morning and again in the afternoon on Mauro square in Dolceacqua.

What projects have there been and what ones are in store with these three towns?

Projects to do with history, traditions, culture, music have been carried out with the towns, but there have also been sporting events such as the mixed team for the Riviera Electric Challenge with elected officials from Dolceacqua and Monaco. We should also mention the evenings at the Marché de la Condamine which aim to showcase these ties from a culinary point of view: Corsica and Dolceacqua have already been ‘at the head of the table’ and in 2024, for the 60th anniversary of the twinning with Ostend, a Belgian evening will be organised. A delegation from Belgium will take part in the Saint Devota celebrations on 26 and 27 January this year, not forgetting the exchanges between the Rainier Ill and Ostend Music Academies.

Are there any more twinnings in the pipeline?

No futher twinnings are planned at present.