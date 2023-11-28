Corsica: Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie, in the footsteps of Prince Rainier III and Saint Devota

The Sovereign and Princess paid tribute to their father during the trip to Lucciana - © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace

The Sovereign and Princess opened an exhibition about the Builder Prince and the Patron Saint of Monaco.

On 23 November, Prince Albert II and his sister, Princess Stéphanie, were in Lucciana, in Corsica, to inaugurate a new exhibition at the Mariana-Rainier III de Monaco Archaeological Museum.

An exhibition entitled in translation “Rainier III of Monaco in the footsteps of Saint Devota. June 9, 2003, a special day in Lucciana,” part of the centennial celebrations of the birth of the Builder Prince, who at the time was making his last trip, to Corsica specifically. The Prince and Princess were greeted by Michel Prosic, Prefect of Haute-Corse, and José Galletti, Mayor of Lucciana.

Twenty years ago Prince Rainier III had been on a Pentecostal pilgrimage to the birthplace of Monaco’s Patron Saint, to mark the 17th centenary of her martyrdom. It was as a tribute to that visit, but also to Prince Rainier, that the Mariana archaeological museum wanted to put on this exhibition, which highlights the Builder Prince’s special devotion, in line with that of the Monegasque Sovereigns since the 17th century.

Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie inaugurated the exhibition- © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Archive documents, coins, postage stamps and other souvenirs of 9 June 2003, mainly from the Palace collections, were assembled around a bronze bust of Prince Rainier III and a series of photographs depicting the highlights of the pilgrimage. The scenography is based on the saint’s boat journey, from Corsica to Monaco.

Many documents were colleccted for the exhibition – © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The Museum is right next to Canonica Cathedral, which contains a Saint Devota statue, donated by Prince Rainier III in 2003.

Canonica Cathedral also honours Saint Devota – © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

“What is important is that [my father] was able to make this pilgrimage and that he was able to show his attachment not only, of course, to Saint Devota, but also to this friendship with Corsica and this region,” Prince Albert II told Monaco Info. “All of the Prince Rainier III commemorations are important, and it was important to come here too, because he wanted this museum, and to be here. He always worked to promote the friendship between Corsica and Monaco, so it was only natural to be here and it gives me great pleasure,” said Princess Stéphanie.

The exhibition will remain in place until 22 September next year.