Princess Stéphanie makes very rare revelations about her family: “We’re very close”

Stéphanie de Monaco talked about her battles, her family and the passing of time in an exclusive interview with Gala.

Since 2004, Princess Stéphanie has worked tirelessly for a cause that is close to her heart: supporting people living with HIV and carrying out prevention initiatives with Fight Aids Monaco. And she’s fulfilling her role to perfection, having celebrated the charity’s 20th anniversary this year.

Advertising

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco with Prince Albert II, Pauline Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb © Communication department / F.Nebinger

“It’s in my DNA: I can’t stand to see human beings suffer. I want to help them, give them my support, do everything I can to for their well-being,” she told Gala, in the interview published on Thursday, 11 July 2024.

Princess Stephanie mentioned how well supported she is by her brother, Prince Albert II and her daughters, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb, who grew up surrounded by altruism.

“I’m just a mum, who has tried to set an example, to raise them to be the best adults they can be. I think I was able to show them that it’s important to look after others, to be generous, and to listen. When they were little, they would come with me when I went to visit sick children in hospitals,” the activist explains.

“There’s no shame in it,” Princess Stephanie on HIV stigma

A very proud mother and grandmother

Princess Stéphanie’s children can count on their mother’s unfailing support. “Pauline believes in what she is doing, and goes to great lengths to succeed. Her brand [Alter Designs] is fabulous, and environmentally responsible. She fills me with admiration and pride,” she said before going on to talk about her younger daughter, Camille Gottlieb. “She still lives with me. We are very close.”

Camille Gottlieb: “Helping others is a source of immense pride”

Princess Stéphanie with her daughters Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb © Communication Department / F. Nebinger – O. Huitel – D. Nivière

Stéphanie de Monaco is also about to become a grandmother for a second time : “I now have a granddaughter, Victoire, and another grandchild soon. Marie and Louis are going to be parents again. So I think I’m going to look after Victoire with the arrival of the new baby and even afterwards. I’m delighted to,” she said.

It’s a role that fills her with happiness. “Incredible happiness. It’s magical. Life goes on,” the Princess enthuses, adding “I love big family occasions where we all get together. I’ve managed that with my children. We are very close. We’ve created our own little cocoon and now it is growing. And you know what? It’s even better!”

When the magazine Gala broached the subject of her imminent 60th birthday, Prince Albert II’s little sister answered wisely: “Age is in the heart, in the head. And definitely not a number written on a passport.”