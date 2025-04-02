All you need to know about the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice

The 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) will take place in Nice from 9 to 13 June 2025.

Co-organised by France and Costa Rica, this event will bring together world leaders, scientists, NGOs, and businesses to discuss urgent solutions for ocean protection.

The main theme of this conference is “Accelerating action and mobilising all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean.” The focus will be on finding ways to sustainably protect and use the ocean to ensure long-term development and tackle major crises affecting marine environments, such as climate change, plastic pollution, and biodiversity loss.

© UNOC3

UNOC3 will gather a diverse range of stakeholders, including governments, international organisations, NGOs, scientists, businesses and local communities. Together, they will exchange ideas and make key decisions to address the challenges of ocean conservation.

Key events leading up to the conference

©Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco

UNOC3 will feature plenary sessions, specialised workshops and side events designed to enhance awareness and international cooperation, including:

The One Ocean Science Congress from 4 to 6 June 2025 in Nice, a scientific event focused on the state of the ocean.

The Blue Economy and Finance Forum on 7 and 8 June 2025 in Monaco, discussing the blue economy and financing ocean protection. Prince Albert II plays an active role in global discussions on marine conservation and Monaco is recognised as a model for sustainable ocean management.

The Ocean Rise & Coastal Resilience Coalition Conference on 7 June 2025 in Nice, addressing the resilience of cities facing rising sea levels.

These events will help shape the concrete actions to be decided during the main conference.

As part of the conference preparations, a global call has been launched to ensure all voices from civil society are heard. Already, 125 organisations have contributed their ideas, focusing on ocean governance, monitoring commitments made in previous conferences and developing a post-2030 roadmap for ocean sustainability.

The Ocean Rise & Coastal Resilience Coalition

A major highlight of UNOC3 will be the launch of the Ocean Rise & Coastal Resilience Coalition, coordinated by the Ocean & Climate Platform with support from the Mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi. The coalition, set to be unveiled in Nice on 7 June 2025, will unite coastal cities and regions worldwide, representing over one billion people affected by rising sea levels.

Its goal is to support coastal cities in adapting to climate change, focusing on mobilisation, knowledge-sharing, and securing financial resources.

