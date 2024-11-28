Prince Albert II and Leonardo DiCaprio join forces to safeguard the oceans

Prince Albert II and actor/activist Leonardo DiCaprio met once again in the Solomon Islands.

The Sovereign joined National Geographic’s Pristine Seas team, led by biologist Enric Sala, to explore and protect one of the world’s last pristine marine regions.

Located within the Coral Triangle, the Solomon Islands are renowned for their exceptional marine biodiversity, but they are under increasing threat from human activities and the effects of climate change. The programme, launched in 2008, aims to preserve these essential marine ecosystems.

Prince Albert II discussed marine conservation issues with Enric Sala and Leonardo DiCaprio during a dive in a submersible with Monegasque freediver Pierre Frolla. He restated his commitment, and that of his Foundation, to strengthening Marine Protected Areas, including in international waters. These areas play a crucial role in preserving biodiversity and ensuring the resilience of marine ecosystems to environmental pressures.

Prince Albert II in the submersible with Pierre Frolla © Prince’s Palace

Monaco pioneer in urban Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)

Prince Albert II of Monaco and ecologist Enric Sala © Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II of Monaco joined National Geographic’s Pristine Seas expedition team © Prince’s Palace

© Prince’s Palace

It’s not the first time that Prince Albert II and Leonardo DiCaprio have joined forces to protect the environment. In 2017, the American actor was the guest of honour at the first Monte-Carlo Gala for the Ocean, where he received the Albert II Foundation award for his commitment to conserving the planet.

Two years earlier, in 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio was also honoured by the Sovereign at an official ceremony in Monaco. He was awarded the Albert I Grand Medal for his work in support of the environment, in the presence of Robert Calcagno, Director of the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco.

Pristine Seas © Prince’s Palace

