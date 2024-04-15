Prince Albert II in Barcelona to highlight importance of ocean preservation

Representing his Foundation, the Sovereign took part in the United Nations Decade for the Oceans 2024 conference, alongside other leaders engaged in the same fight.

Once again, the Prince acted in support of a cause close to his heart: protecting the oceans. He travelled to Barcelona to deliver his analysis and warn of the urgent need for action, particularly through a powerful speech. Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II Foundation, Olivier Wenden, accompanied the Prince.

Representatives from Mediterranean countries and stakeholder organisations also shared their experiences with The MedFund. They expressed their satisfaction with the successful results from the strategic plan for the long-term funding of Mediterranean marine protected areas.

The event, hosted by Spain, is co-organised with UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission – © JC Vinaj / Monaco Explorations

At the same time, the Foundation co-organised an event entitled “Long-term commitment to the polar oceans: a decade of international action”. The panel highlighted the achievements of the Southern Ocean community and the Decade Collaborating Centre (DCC-SO), focusing on scientific collaboration, data sharing and the protection of the Southern Ocean and Antarctic.