“We love you”: Princess Charlene’s moving declaration to Prince Albert II

At the 76th Monegasque Red Cross Gala, Princess Charlene delivered a speech of unusual emotional intensity to celebrate 20 years of her husband’s reign, transforming the charity evening into a historic and deeply moving event.

It was a double celebration on 12 July 2025: the traditional Monegasque Red Cross Gala and the 20th anniversary of Prince Albert II’s accession to the throne. 800 guests witnessed an exceptional moment when Princess Charlene took to the stage in the Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo.

A tender tribute

“This July 12th marks exactly the 20th anniversary of your accession… since that day, you have guided Monaco with wisdom, courage, and determination… You have initiated in Monaco many changes, which implies sometimes difficult decisions; but they were necessary for the future of our country. Your wish for unity and serenity for Monaco have been your guidelines,” said the Princess, in front of a rapt audience. Her speech, delivered with palpable tenderness, paid tribute to the Sovereign’s unwavering commitment to the Monegasque Red Cross and his ongoing environmental efforts.

The Princess continued with an unusually intense statement: “Monseigneur, Albert, you know that I am always by your side, along with the Monegasques. We are standing with you, with all our hearts to protect Monaco and its future under your leadership. We love you, we support you and we thank you for being there for all of us.”

© Michaël Alesi, Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

An exceptional charity event

Surrounded by Camille Gottlieb, Louis and Marie Ducruet, Charles Leclerc, accompanied by his partner Alexandra Saint Mleux, the Prince and Princess then enjoyed a refined dinner by Chef Thierry Saez Manzanares. Artist Bernar Venet donated his work “Generative Angles Painting – Red 11” to the Monegasque Red Cross, followed by Billy Idol, whose electrifying concert had the audience on their feet.

The evening will be remembered as a beautiful combination of generosity, solidarity and love for Monaco.