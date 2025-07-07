Billy Idol to rock the Salle des Étoiles at Monegasque Red Cross Gala

The rebellious British rock icon will be the guest of honour at the 76th Monegasque Red Cross Gala on 12 July, transforming the charity evening into a spectacular event of glamour and generosity.

Monaco’s elite will gather in the legendary setting of the Salle des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo, in the presence of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene for the latest edition of the Monegasque Red Cross Gala. From 8pm, guests will be treated to an exclusive dinner by Thierry Saez Manzanares, Chef at the Sporting Monte-Carlo, before the prestigious raffle hosted by Aurélie Dupont and Harry Roselmack.

After a career spanning 45 years, the platinum-haired singer is coming to Monaco with his subversive energy intact. William Michael Albert Broad, now Billy Idol, will bring his Country Gentleman guitar and distinctive voice to the Monegasque stage. The performance perpetuates the gala’s tradition of artistic excellence, which has been combining top-class entertainment and humanitarian commitment for decades.

Solidarity through art

The event will also feature an exceptional artistic gesture: Bernar Venet will donate his work “Generative Angles Painting – Red 11” to the Monegasque Red Cross. The donation is an example of the international art community’s commitment to the charity founded in 1948 by Prince Louis II.

For 77 years, the Monegasque Red Cross has been carrying out its mission to help the most vulnerable, both locally and internationally. The gala evening, a highlight of the Monegasque summer, will provide tangible support for these vital humanitarian initiatives.

Practical details: Price €1,900 (dinner, excluding drinks), dress code tuxedo/evening dress, bookings on montecarlolive.com