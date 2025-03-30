Will Smith, Santana and Scorpions…: legends to light up Monte-Carlo Summer Festival 2025

The prestigious Monte-Carlo Summer Festival has revealed its 2025 programme, and promises a constellation of legendary artists and new talents who will light up the Salle des Étoiles all summer long.

Artistic Director Alfonso Ciulla, through the 2025 edition of the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival, will be taking us on a musical voyage, without borders. For the first time since its creation in 2006, the festival is opening up to electronic music, broadening both its artistic horizons and its audience.

The event kicks off on 5 July with a spirited tribute to Jean-Jacques Goldman by the Goldmen, at a charity evening in aid of Fight Aids Monaco. The opening event is a perfect fit for Monaco’s cultural and philanthropic dimension.

International icons

The Monegasque stage will be graced by a host of world-renowned artists. The rebel yell of British punk will be represented by Billy Idol on 12 July at the prestigious Monegasque Red Cross Gala.

Rock fans will be spoilt for choice with the highly recognisable guitar skills of Carlos Santana on 23 July. Legendary German hard rockers the Scorpions, with over 100 million albums sold, will be setting the stage alight on 26 July.

On 25 July, The Dire Straits Experience will be carrying on the legendary British band’s musical legacy, with a special appearance by Chris White, the band’s original saxophonist.

Will Smith will be performing in Monaco on 2 August / Photo via Monte-Carlo SBM

New musical horizons

The festival is breaking new ground this year with the addition of electro music to its programme. Paul Kalkbrenner, a leading figure on the electronic music scene, will be creating an unprecedented synergy between the Salle des Étoiles and the legendary Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo on 24 July .

Benson Boone, the social media phenomenon and recent Grammy Award nominee, will be adding a contemporary touch on 16 July, while Will Smith, star of the silver screen and rap pioneer, will be giving a unique performance on 2 August.

Finishing on a high note

The extraordinary voice of Giorgia, one of the biggest Italian artists of the moment, will add a magical finishing touch to this year’s edition on 15 August.

The festival also includes ten exceptional dates celebrating the golden age of soul with the Motown All-Stars show, from 30 July to 10 August.

Practical information

Prices for dinner shows range from €250 to €1,900 depending on the artist, while tickets to Paul Kalkbrenner’s concert, the only standing performance, start at €150.

For bookings and more information, call +377 98 06 36 36 or email ticketoffice@sbm.mc.