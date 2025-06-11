Monaco’s SEA Index® sets course for responsible yachting

As part of the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, the Yacht Club de Monaco is transforming the luxury yachting industry into a pioneer of decarbonisation through its SEA Index®, a revolutionary tool that measures and reduces the carbon footprint of superyachts.

Presented at the prestigious Blue Economy and Finance Forum under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, the SEA Index® is recognised as an essential catalyst for the maritime ecological transition. In a sector where the blue economy already represents 2,500 billion dollars per annum, the Monegasque initiative redefines the environmental standards of luxury yachting.

Developed in 2020 in partnership with Credit Suisse (UBS Group), the index, which is certified by Lloyd’s Register and labelled by CAPENERGIES, provides superyachts over 24 metres in length with a comprehensive methodology for quantifying their environmental impact. More than just a measurement tool, it includes a lifecycle emissions calculator and anticipates future changes in standards.

Luxury coupled with responsibility

“Yacht owners are often also captains of industry,” explains Rachel Ercole Ribes, Development Manager of the SEA Index®. “They have both the means and the influence to remove technological obstacles.” This vision transforms decarbonisation from a simple regulatory imperative into a genuine shared duty.

The innovative approach of the SEA Index® is already preparing to include air and noise pollution, as well as emerging technologies such as fuel cells. This foresight allows superyacht owners to demonstrate pioneering leadership while preparing for future regulations.

Mediterranean and international influence

The growing take-up of the SEA Index® is a testament to its effectiveness: some twenty ports in the Région Sud have already adopted it, while its international deployment extends to the Seychelles. This expansion confirms Monaco’s ambition to establish the Mediterranean as a laboratory for sustainable maritime innovation.

In addition, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (1-5 July 2025) is building on the momentum by bringing together engineering schools and manufacturers to test the energy technologies of tomorrow. A holistic approach that puts Monaco at the epicentre of yachting’s green revolution.