Yachting: SEA Index® introduced in 15 Côte d’Azur ports

Each year, the Sud region attracts more than half of the world’s fleet of yachts over 30 metres © Yacht Club de Monaco

Around ten new ports have confirmed their intention to apply the SEA Index® to their infrastructures. Good news for the Monaco Yacht Club (YCM).

The SEA Index® now extends beyond Monaco! Launched in 2020 by the Monaco Yacht Club and recently awarded the Capenergies label, the scheme has been introduced in 15 ports on the Côte d’Azur, between Menton, Saint-Topez and Bonifacio. Like Monaco, they have committed to the region’s ecological transition.

“This collaboration is recognition of the work accomplished by the SEA Index® since its creation. Our ambition is to bring on board the ports and marinas along the entire Mediterranean coastline and well beyond, creating a genuine network of committed maritime areas,” said Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Monaco Yacht Club.

An energy consumption calculator

Applying a technical formula that calculates the energy intensity ratio based on data including the maximum power of the engines and generators installed, as well as gross tonnage and power, the SEA Index® tool can be used to estimate the CO2 emissions of recreational vessels over 25 metres.

If a superyacht is above the baseline, it will be awarded five stars (the highest and least impactful rating), whereas if its energy intensity is below the standard, it will be awarded fewer stars. Those who are awarded 3 or more stars have a number of advantages: they can join the Superyacht Eco Association, fly the SEA Index® flag, be recognised by their peers for their lower-impact performance and take advantage of preferential rates for berths in the YCM marina.