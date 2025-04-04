In pictures: Princess Charlene attends 9th Rally in her name alongside over 400 pupils

A passionate supporter of the values of sport and solidarity, Princess Charlène encouraged the young participants and took part in the activities on offer © Eric Mathon – Prince's Palace Monaco

To mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, celebrated on 6 April, the 9th edition of the Princess Charlene Rally brought together several hundred secondary school pupils from Monaco this Wednesday in Fontvieille. The Princess was present throughout the various activities at the event, which embodies the Principality’s commitment to sport, peace and education.

Organised by the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports (DENJS) in close partnership with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, the Monaco Anti-Doping Committee and the organisation Peace and Sport, the rally involved Year 10 students from Collège Charles III, François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré School and Lycée Rainier III.

The participants, divided into mixed teams, took on a range of sporting challenges, including a maritime rescue course run by the Académie de la Mer and a relay race on rowing machines with the Société Nautique de Monaco. Alongside the physical activities, an educational conference offered the pupils an opportunity to interact with iconic figures such as Marlène Nidecker, Pierre Frolla and Kevin Crovetto – athletes, ambassadors and Champions for Peace.

The young students also had a chance to showcase their creativity and deepen their knowledge through a drawing competition and an educational quiz focused on the various organisations involved.

© Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace Monaco

At the end of the prize-giving ceremony, where two trophies were awarded by the Princess – one for the drawing competition and one for the overall first place in the challenge – the pupils took part in a symbolic moment in support of the global #WhiteCard campaign by Peace and Sport, joining Princess Charlene and attending Monaco authorities for a group photo.

© Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace Monaco

Through her attendance at the event and involvement via her foundation, Princess Charlene reaffirmed her ongoing commitment to promoting the universal values of sport among Monaco’s youth.

Now a key date in the school calendar, the Rally perfectly illustrates the Princess’s vision: to make sport a vehicle for peace, solidarity and fulfilment for the next generation.

