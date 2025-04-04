Monaco's Best
Prince Albert II visits “Barocco Globale” exhibition in Rome

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 4 April 2025
prince albert monaco
Launch of the exhibition "Il Mondo a Roma" © Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace
In a gesture reflecting the strong cultural ties between Monaco and Italy, Prince Albert II visited the prestigious Scuderie del Quirinale alongside President Sergio Mattarella.

The Prince’s Palace contributed to this major international exhibition in lending a significant work by Nicolas Poussin, ‘Hannibal Crossing the Alps on an Elephant’. The painting fits seamlessly within the theme of the exhibition, which explores intercultural dialogue during the Baroque era, a time when Rome stood at the centre of early global exchanges.

Photos : Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace Monaco

“Il Mondo a Roma” – An exceptional exhibition

The result of a collaboration between the Scuderie del Quirinale and the Galleria Borghese, the exhibition ‘Il Mondo a Roma. Arte e Globalizzazione nel Secolo Barocco’ will open to the public on Thursday 3 April and run until 13 July 2025.

It features masterpieces by Van Dyck, Poussin and Pietro da Cortona, alongside rare objects that reflect the Italian capital’s openness to global influences—from the Middle East to China, the Islamic world, Japan and the Americas.

The princely visit highlighted Monaco’s ongoing commitment to international cultural exchange and its active participation in major European artistic events.

