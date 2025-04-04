Where are the Michelin-starred restaurants on the French Riviera?
In 2025, Monaco will have eight Michelin Guide restaurants.
If you’re looking to treat yourself to a meal in a top restaurant, there’s good news! The Côte d’Azur, Var and Monaco have no shortage of prestigious gastronomic establishments!
Ten establishments in the region have been awarded a first star, while two restaurants have been awarded two stars.
Treat yourself in Monaco
The Principality has no fewer than eight Michelin-starred establishments, including one three-star restaurant (the highest distinction awarded by the Michelin Guide) and three two-star restaurants:
- Louis XV-Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris ***
- L’Abysse Monte-Carlo **
- Le Blue Bay **
- Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac **
- Elsa *
- Le Grill *
- La Table d’Antonio Salvatore at the Rampoldi *
- Pavyllon, un restaurant de Yannick Alléno, Monte-Carlo *
L’Abysse Monte-Carlo was awarded two Michelin stars this year.
Feast in the Alpes-Maritimes
This year, 23 restaurants in the Alpes-Maritimes have won awards.
- Mirazur *** (Menton)
- Flaveur ** (Nice)
- La Chèvre d’Or ** (Èze)
- Villa Archange ** (Le Cannet)
- Alain Llorca* (La Colle-sur-Loup)
- Chantecler * (Nice)
- Château Eza* (Èze)
- JAN * (Nice)
- La Flibuste* (Villeneuve-Loubet)
- La Passagère – Hôtel Belles Rives* (Juan-les-Pins)
- L’Aromate * (Nice)
- Le Cap* (Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat)
- Le Figuier de St-Esprit * (Antibes)
- Le Restaurant des Rois – La Réserve de Beaulieu* (Beaulieu-sur-Mer)
- Les Agitateurs * (Nice)
- Les Pêcheurs (Antibes)
- Les Terraillers * (Biot)
- L’Or Bleu * (Théoule-sur-Mer)
- Louroc – Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc * (Antibes)
- Onice * (Nice)
- Pure & V* (Nice)
- Racines * (Nice)
- Bessem * (Mandelieu-la-Napoule)
Indulge yourself in the Var
The Var is not to be outdone with 12 starred establishments to its credit:
- La Table du Castellet*** (Le Castellet)
- La Vague d’Or *** (Saint-Tropez)
- La Voile ** (Ramatuelle)
- Bruno* (Lorgues)
- Colette * (Saint-Tropez)
- Faventia* (Tourrettes)
- La Palmeraie – Château de Valmer* (La Croix-Valmer)
- La Terrasse – Cheval Blanc St-Tropez* (Saint-Tropez)
- L’Arbre au Soleil* (Le Lavandou)
- Le Jardin de Berne* (Lorgues)
- Le Relais des Moines* (Les Arcs)
- Récif * (Saint-Raphaël)