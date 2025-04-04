Where are the Michelin-starred restaurants on the French Riviera?

In 2025, Monaco will have eight Michelin Guide restaurants.

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a meal in a top restaurant, there’s good news! The Côte d’Azur, Var and Monaco have no shortage of prestigious gastronomic establishments!

Advertising

Ten establishments in the region have been awarded a first star, while two restaurants have been awarded two stars.

Treat yourself in Monaco

Alain Ducasse’s Louis XV in Monaco was voted second best restaurant in the world in 2023 by the Liste 1000 © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The Principality has no fewer than eight Michelin-starred establishments, including one three-star restaurant (the highest distinction awarded by the Michelin Guide) and three two-star restaurants:

L’Abysse Monte-Carlo was awarded two Michelin stars this year.

Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac: A unique gastronomic experience in Monte Carlo

Feast in the Alpes-Maritimes

This year, 23 restaurants in the Alpes-Maritimes have won awards.

Mirazur *** (Menton)

*** (Menton) Flaveur ** (Nice)

** (Nice) La Chèvre d’Or ** (Èze)

** (Èze) Villa Archange ** (Le Cannet)

** (Le Cannet) Alain Llorca* (La Colle-sur-Loup)

Chantecler * (Nice)

* (Nice) Château Eza* (Èze)

(Èze) JAN * (Nice)

* (Nice) La Flibuste* (Villeneuve-Loubet)

(Villeneuve-Loubet) La Passagère – Hôtel Belles Rives* (Juan-les-Pins)

– Hôtel Belles Rives* (Juan-les-Pins) L’Aromate * (Nice)

* (Nice) Le Cap* (Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat)

(Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat) Le Figuier de St-Esprit * (Antibes)

* (Antibes) Le Restaurant des Rois – La Réserve de Beaulieu* (Beaulieu-sur-Mer)

– La Réserve de Beaulieu* (Beaulieu-sur-Mer) Les Agitateurs * (Nice)

* (Nice) Les Pêcheurs (Antibes)

(Antibes) Les Terraillers * (Biot)

* (Biot) L’Or Bleu * (Théoule-sur-Mer)

* (Théoule-sur-Mer) Louroc – Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc * (Antibes)

* (Antibes) Onice * (Nice)

* (Nice) Pure & V* (Nice)

(Nice) Racines * (Nice)

* (Nice) Bessem * (Mandelieu-la-Napoule)

The best restaurants in the world are on the Côte d’Azur!

Indulge yourself in the Var

The Var is not to be outdone with 12 starred establishments to its credit:

La Table du Castellet *** (Le Castellet)

*** (Le Castellet) La Vague d’Or *** (Saint-Tropez)

*** (Saint-Tropez) La Voile ** (Ramatuelle)

** (Ramatuelle) Bruno* (Lorgues)

(Lorgues) Colette * (Saint-Tropez)

* (Saint-Tropez) Faventia * (Tourrettes)

* (Tourrettes) La Palmeraie – Château de Valmer* (La Croix-Valmer)

– Château de Valmer* (La Croix-Valmer) La Terrasse – Cheval Blanc St-Tropez* (Saint-Tropez)

– Cheval Blanc St-Tropez* (Saint-Tropez) L’Arbre au Soleil* (Le Lavandou)

(Le Lavandou) Le Jardin de Berne* (Lorgues)

(Lorgues) Le Relais des Moines* (Les Arcs)

(Les Arcs) Récif * (Saint-Raphaël)

Michelin Guide 2024: Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur one of top 3 regions with most stars