“I’ll do everything in my power to uphold these positive values”: Antoine Zeghdar, new ambassador for the Princess Charlene Foundation

Born in Monaco, Antoine Zeghdar, 26, has had close ties with the Principality and its Princely Family ever since he was a child. Their relationship has strengthened with this official appointment

The French Rugby Sevens international, Olympic champion and Monaco native, talks exclusively to Monaco Tribune about his appointment as official ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The role will be a new chapter in his sporting career, which boasts strong ties to the Principality.

On 18 April, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation proudly announced the appointment of Antoine Zeghdar as its official ambassador. The appointment aligns with the Foundation’s strategy of building a team of upstanding representatives who are responsible for promoting its charitable purposes, helping to develop projects and highlighting young talent in their respective countries.



Among the many ambassadors, the reigning Olympic champion with the French Rugby Sevens team perfectly embodies the spirit that the Foundation wishes to promote. As an inspirational figure driven by a strong sense of solidarity and a commitment to self-improvement, he represents the idea of sport as a force for positive change. Through his career and engagement, he actively supports the Foundation’s mission to build a safer, more inclusive future—especially by combating drowning and promoting education through sport.

What was your very first involvement with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation?

Being from Monaco, I benefited personally from a project with the Princess Charlene Foundation when I was younger, as part of a Monaco rugby team exchange to South Africa. It was really incredible.

Since the Foundation aims to promote the values of sport—such as solidarity, respect, and giving your best—it naturally resonates with me. These values are truly part and parcel of rugby and they are deeply connected to the sport. So whenever they had an event, whether it was the Sainte Dévote Tournament or anything else, I tried to be there to help them. I was also the ambassador of the 2024 Sainte Dévote tournament.

Does your appointment as ambassador mark a new stage in your career?

Of course, it’s a wonderful thing. It’s very important for me to contribute as much as possible to the development of the Foundation. It’s an extra responsibility on my shoulders, but we must highlight the Foundation’s work at every opportunity. I’m going to get a lot of enjoyment out of it, and put a lot of effort in.

How do the Foundation’s values of solidarity, respect and safety in sport affect you personally? Can you relate them to a personal experience?

They’re values that I encounter every day and which are the basic foundations of my sport. I’ve found that the higher you go in elite sports, the more these values come into sharp focus. I believe these values are also important for personal growth as a person.





I’m particularly interested in the Foundation’s work on drowning prevention and education through sport. So it was only natural for me to agree to be its official ambassador.

What are your upcoming actions with the Foundation? Do you already have some projects lined up?

Nor for the moment. Especially as a rugby player’s schedule changes a lot. Things often come up unexpectedly. So I don’t have a clear idea of my future plans. But as soon as my schedule allows, I will do everything in my power to uphold the Foundation’s positive values and do as much as possible on its behalf.

You grew up in Monaco. Have you ever had the chance to talk to Princess Charlene?

Yes, of course. When I was younger, I saw her quite often. At schools in Monaco, the Princess quite regularly gets involved in sports-related events or talks to pupils about the activities of her Foundation. I think Princess Charlene puts a lot of energy into supporting the children in the Principality and beyond.

Have you been congratulated by the Princely Family on your sporting successes, particularly for your Olympic title?

I was lucky enough to have the support of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, who congratulated me on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. I think they were proud to have an athlete born in Monaco crowned Olympic champion. I was even happier to see the pride in their eyes, especially as they’ve known me since I was very young and have followed my career to some degree.



I went to show them my medal — it was important for me to do that. They’re really great, especially with everything they do for sport in Monaco. It’s always a pleasure to be able to share a moment, however brief, with the Prince and Princess.



What impact do you hope to have on young people through your dual role as a professional rugby player and ambassador?

I think it’s important for young people to have role models because when I was younger, whenever high-level athletes got involved, we really listened to what they had to say and the values they promoted. Now that I have more perspective, I’d like to take on that role — to pass on those positive values and help raise awareness among young people, especially about the dangers of drowning.

And alongside that, I’d like to ensure that sport helps them grow both personally and athletically. If I can contribute in any way to support these young people, it would be wonderful. I’m very happy and excited to begin my work with the Foundation.

