Princess Charlene launches 13th Sainte Dévote Tournament with rugby legend

Princess Charlene inaugurated the prestigious international 7-a-side rugby tournament for young talent on Friday, marking the start of a sunny weekend that was all about sporting excellence and inclusion.

On Friday 25 April, the Stade Louis-II was buzzing as the opening ceremony of the 13th Tournoi Sainte Dévote took place. Princess Charlène, as President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, presided over the event with her trademark elegance. Alongside her was Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira, a South African world rugby legend and 2019 World Champion with the Springboks, this edition’s patron.

This year’s tournament features 24 teams representing 21 nations, for a sporting spectacle of international dimensions. The participating countries include rugby powerhouses such as South Africa, the defending champion with its Blue Bulls, Argentina and New Zealand, as well as emerging nations such as India and Ecuador.

Photo credit : Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A competition but also a celebration of values

The first matches took place on the symbolically named Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella pitches, testifying to the Princely Family’s attachment to the event, which is supported by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

The tone was set during the morning with the ‘Rugby for All’ activity, which enabled children attending school in the Principality and young adults with disabilities to learn about the sport. This initiative is part of a wider approach that also includes ‘Rugby Tots’ for 2-7 year-olds and a Ninja Box course inspired by the ‘Ninja Warrior’ TV show.

Water Safety: Princess Charlene spearheads life-saving efforts

A bridge between Monaco and Corsica

Among the highlights expected is the Trophée Sainte Dévote, a traditional match between Monaco and Lucciana (Corsica), a symbol of the friendship between the Principality and the island, which are connected through the patron saint.

The event, which is free and open to the public, runs until 26 April, promising a weekend full of sporting excitement and shared values: discipline, tolerance and respect, the cornerstones of rugby that Princess Charlene is keen to promote through the tournament, which has become a red-letter event in the international youth sporting calendar.